Carr, Lighthizer take a pass on G20 trade ministers meeting in Argentina

OTTAWA — Canada’s new international trade minister is taking a pass on a meeting of his G20 counterparts in Argentina on Friday.

Jim Carr was recently shuffled into the portfolio with the main purpose of diversifying Canada’s economic relations with countries other than the United States, its largest trading partner.

The G20 includes China, India and Brazil — countries that Canada is keen to expand economic ties with.

Carr’s spokesman says the minister will attend an event in his home province of Manitoba on Friday, and that Canada will be represented at the G20 meeting by Canada’s deputy minister for international trade.

Carr will be in Winnipeg to announce the start of repairs of the railway line that runs to Churchill, Man. Sections of track were washed out during a May 2017 flood, wiping out the only land link to the town on Hudson Bay.

Carr’s absence from Friday’s G20 gathering does not diminish Canada’s commitment to the group or the international trading system, said spokesman Joe Pickerill.

“We absolutely believe in the rules-based system, the international trading order on which we’ve depended for our prosperity for decades,” said Pickerill.

He pointed to the fact Carr will host a small group trade ministers, many of whom are G20 members, next month in Ottawa to discuss much needed reforms to the World Trade Organization.

The agenda is still being crafted, but government officials said ministers from Australia, Brazil, Chile, Japan, Kenya, South Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Switzerland and the European Union have been invited.

Robert Lighthizer, the U.S. Trade Representative, will also be absent from the gathering of G20 trade ministers on Friday.

That has fuelled speculation that Lighthizer might be holding his schedule open for a return visit to Washington by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, his political counterpart in the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Canadian and American negotiators continued their talks Thursday after Freeland’s latest visit to Washington on Tuesday.

Freeland briefed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the state of the NAFTA talks at the Liberal caucus retreat in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Afterwards, she said lead negotiator Steve Verheul and David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, would return to Washington to resume negotiations.

The G20 leaders’ summit is set for later this fall in Buenos Aires.

A leading international affairs analyst said it is not necessarily a bad thing that Carr and Lighthizer decided to skip Friday’s G20 ministerial meeting.

The G20’s relevance and importance has been fading over time since its creation a decade ago to deal with the Great Recession of 2008-09, said Fen Hampson, a global policy expert with the Centre for International Governance Innovation in Waterloo, Ont.

“It underscores the diminishing relevance of the G20 as an institution,” he said.

Trudeau said Thursday the government planned to pass legislation this fall allowing Canada to join the re-booted Trans-Pacific Partnership that includes 10 other Pacific Rim countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the original TPP in January 2017.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Fatal Spruce View fire not suspicious

Just Posted

Fatal Spruce View fire not suspicious

RCMP said no evidence further investigation required in Sept. 2 fire that killed 83-year-old man

Volunteer firefighter drive launched

Firefighter volunteers would work under Red Deer County Fire Services

Rural homelessness initiative launched

Lacombe FCSS part of Alberta Homeless Estimation Project

WATCH: More reason to play at Red Deer schools

New playgrounds at St. Elizabeth Seton School and Gateway Christian School

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

It’s official: summer is over

With fall more than a week ago this qualifies as summer snow.… Continue reading

Olivia Munn thanks support from outside ‘Predator’ family

LOS ANGELES — Despite knowing she could be facing a big backlash,… Continue reading

Osaka: Serena says ‘proud’ of her on US Open trophy stand

NEW YORK — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka told television host Ellen… Continue reading

TIFF films tackle big literary lies but how often are publishers actually duped?

TORONTO — You can’t believe everything you read: that’s the message behind… Continue reading

Olivia is now a tropical depression, more rain for Hawaii

HONOLULU — Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm downed trees,… Continue reading

US judge delays grizzly bear hunts in Rockies 2 more weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. judge on Thursday delayed for two more… Continue reading

More Canadian university and college campuses going smoke-free: report

TORONTO — A growing number of university and college campuses across the… Continue reading

Strike at Canada Post could benefit black market, medical pot producer warns

OTTAWA — Canada’s largest licensed producer of medical marijuana says a work… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month