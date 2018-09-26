Case of Bruce McArthur, facing 8 murder counts, back in Toronto court next month

TORONTO — The case of a man accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village has been put over to next month.

Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, faces eight counts of first-degree murder.

The remains of seven men were recovered from planters at a property where McArthur had worked but police had struggled to find any connected to a man who disappeared in 2012.

Police said in July that his dismembered remains had been recovered from a ravine behind the same property.

McArthur briefly appeared by video Wednesday and will return to court in person on Oct. 5.

Acting Insp. Hank Idsinga has said that the current evidence in the case suggested there weren’t any more alleged victims.

