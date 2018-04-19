Case of former MLA facing sex-related charges in court

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre’s case involving allegations of sexual assault and sexual interference returns to court May 3.

Red Deer lawyer Maurice Collard, acting as agent for MacIntyre’s Calgary lawyer, Ian McKay, set the new date on Thursday through Red Deer provincial court’s case management office.

MacIntyre, 62, did not attend court.

The Sylvan Lake resident unexpectedly resigned from the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus Feb. 2. He posted a message on social media saying he was leaving politics to focus on his family.

It later emerged that he had phoned the UCP House Leader at noon the same day to say he was resigning from the Legislature following charges being laid against him by the RCMP.

Sexual interference is defined in the Criminal Code as a charge related to a person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16.

MacIntyre is not in custody. He was previously released on a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present. He must also stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.

MacIntyre was in his first term as MLA. He was elected in 2015 as a member of the Wildrose Party and joined the UCP following the merger with the Progressive Conservative Party.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter