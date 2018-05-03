Don MacIntyre

Case of former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA facing sex-related charges in court

Former MLA Don MacIntyre charged with sexual interference and sexual assault

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre’s case involving allegations of sexual assault and sexual interference continues to work its way through the justice system.

A Red Deer lawyer, acting as agent for MacIntyre’s Calgary lawyer, Ian McKay, was in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday to set the next appearance date through the case management office.

The case returns to court on May 11. MacIntyre, 62, did not attend court.

The Sylvan Lake resident and first-term MLA resigned from the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus Feb. 2 after the RCMP laid charges.

Sexual interference is defined in the Criminal Code as a charge related to a person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16.

MacIntyre is not in custody. He was previously released on a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present. He must also stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.

MacIntyre was elected in 2015 as a member of the Wildrose Party and joined the UCP following the merger with the Progressive Conservative Party.

g

Previous story
United Conservative Party denied permission to march in Edmonton Pride parade
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway to be shut as N.B. flooding hits record levels

Just Posted

Case of former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA facing sex-related charges in court

Former MLA Don MacIntyre charged with sexual interference and sexual assault

Red Deer women’s shelter gets new playground, courtesy of Innisfail, Balzac donors

‘We all know somebody in that situation,’ say donors

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert raises $428,000 for families affected by crash

TORONTO — Organizers behind the Humboldt Broncos tribute concert say they’ve raised… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP, peace officers, issue 406 speeding tickets in April

One driver was going more than twice the speed limit at 163 km/h in a 70 km/h zone

Military’s top brass has grown more quickly than the rank and file since 2003

OTTAWA — The Canadian military has been getting heavier up top —… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Infrastructure, homelessness and green living were some of the items Red Deerians… Continue reading

Trans-Canada Highway to be shut as N.B. flooding hits record levels

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is shuttering a large section of the Trans-Canada… Continue reading

United Conservative Party denied permission to march in Edmonton Pride parade

Edmonton’s Pride festival has rejected an application by the Opposition United Conservative… Continue reading

Wood frogs’ No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

WASHINGTON — If you’ve ever been unable to find a bathroom in… Continue reading

Wife: Cosby convicted by ‘mob justice, not real justice’

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby’s wife called Thursday for a criminal investigation into… Continue reading

Celine Dion releases ‘Deadpool 2’ song and music video, ‘Ashes’

TORONTO — Celine Dion has released a new song and music video… Continue reading

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

Blockbuster hopes Russell Crowe’s jockstrap helps business

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A celebrity jockstrap that’s been the buzz of Alaska… Continue reading

Poll results: Red Deer Advocate readers want Stanley Cup to come back to Canada

Advocate readers are pulling for the last Canadian team in the National… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month