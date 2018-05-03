Case of former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA facing sex-related charges in court

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre’s case involving allegations of sexual assault and sexual interference continues to work its way through the justice system.

A Red Deer lawyer, acting as agent for MacIntyre’s Calgary lawyer, Ian McKay, was in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday to set the next appearance date through the case management office.

The case returns to court on May 11. MacIntyre, 62, did not attend court.

The Sylvan Lake resident and first-term MLA resigned from the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus Feb. 2 after the RCMP laid charges.

Sexual interference is defined in the Criminal Code as a charge related to a person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16.

MacIntyre is not in custody. He was previously released on a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present. He must also stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.

MacIntyre was elected in 2015 as a member of the Wildrose Party and joined the UCP following the merger with the Progressive Conservative Party.