Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court

TORONTO — The case of a man accused in a deadly van attack in north Toronto that left 10 people dead is expected in court today.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder after he allegedly drove a white rental van down a crowded sidewalk on April 23.

Minassian’s lawyer has said the Crown has asked the attorney general to skip the preliminary hearing and head straight to trial.

A Toronto police officer arrested Minassian just minutes after the attack. The arrest was caught on video by passersby and shared widely on social media.

Police have previously said they haven’t identified a motive for the attack, but that the evidence they had didn’t warrant terrorism charges.

Minassian’s family has said they grieve for the victims of the attack.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Mom of soldier who died by suicide after Afghan tour named Silver Cross Mother
Next story
The Latest: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Just Posted

Judge denies abuse of process in case of Calgary couple charged in boy’s death

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has rejected a bid by defence lawyers… Continue reading

Chaotic Vancouver arrest ends with suspects in custody, bystander bitten by dog

Vancouver police say three men are under arrest and a 75-year-old innocent… Continue reading

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

CALGARY — A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic… Continue reading

RCMP seeking missing Red Deer teen

If anyone has seen Latesha Dunlop-Perrault, please contact police

Get ready Red Deer entrepreneurs

Edge Investment Forum takes shape in Central Alberta

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms

ROME — Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their… Continue reading

Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was accused in a civil court filing… Continue reading

Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia’s star-studded closing act

ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her star power to one of… Continue reading

US construction spending flat in September

WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September.… Continue reading

The Latest: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre… Continue reading

Canada Post workers in Hamilton, La Mauricie, Que., join rotating strikes

OTTAWA — More than 1,800 Canada Post workers have walked off the… Continue reading

Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court

TORONTO — The case of a man accused in a deadly van… Continue reading

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

VANCOUVER — The federal government wants to create new ocean sanctuaries in… Continue reading

Most Read