Case of women who climbed into crane cab in Toronto put over until next week

TORONTO — The case of a young woman who was charged after climbing a construction crane near Toronto’s waterfront has been put over to next week.

Police allege that Lindsey Flockhart, 34, damaged the towering piece of machinery, leaving it inoperable, when she climbed into the crane cab on Thursday morning.

The Crown says Flockhart will remain in police custody.

Flockhart was charged Thursday with mischief damaging property exceeding $5,000, mischief obstructing property exceeding $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

After police and Toronto fire conducted about an hour of negotiations, Flockhart was escorted down the crane at the condo construction site west of the downtown core.

The case has been put over to Aug. 22.

The incident follows another case in April 2017, when a 23-year-old woman was stranded for hours after climbing a crane at a downtown construction site.

Hundreds of Ontario patients didn't receive full doses of cancer drug: agency
Vandals spray-paint Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald

