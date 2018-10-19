Castor man dies in crash

A 77-year-old Castor man died in a two-vehicle collision south east of Castor Thursday morning.

Coronation RCMP said at about 10 a.m. officers responded to the scene of the crash on Hwy 12 where a southbound truck on Range Road 131 proceeded from a controlled intersection and collided with an eastbound semi-tractor.

The lone occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst was investigating. No further updates from police were anticipated.



