Coronation RCMP investigated a fatal collision on Thursday. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Castor man dies in crash

Thursday morning collision on Hwy 12

A 77-year-old Castor man died in a two-vehicle collision south east of Castor Thursday morning.

Coronation RCMP said at about 10 a.m. officers responded to the scene of the crash on Hwy 12 where a southbound truck on Range Road 131 proceeded from a controlled intersection and collided with an eastbound semi-tractor.

The lone occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst was investigating. No further updates from police were anticipated.


