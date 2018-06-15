Catholic school district trustee joins race of UCP nomination in Red Deer-North

The field vying to represent the United Conservative Party in Red Deer-North got a little crowded with the addition of a Catholic school board trustee.

Adriana LaGrange, who is in her fourth term as a Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools trustee, joins a field that includes Cole Kander, who has worked for the UCP, and perennial political candidate Matt Chapin.

Chapin had previously been a candidate in the Red Deer-South UCP nomination race, but switched ridings when he moved.

LaGrange was first elected to the Catholic board in 2007. She is also a past president of the Alberta Catholic School Trustees’ Association and was elected as Canadian Catholic School Trustees’ Association vice president from 2017-18. She said she turned down a nomination for president of the CCSTA to run for the UCP.

She has lived in the Red Deer area since the early 1980s and has seven children with her husband of more than 30 years.

On her website she lists some of her campaign goals including lobbying for hospital expansion in Red Deer, especially the cardiac catheterization lab; repealing the carbon tax; supporting the resource sector and fair taxation.


