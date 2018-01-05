A T28-B Trojan aircraft which crashed at the Cold Lake Air Show. Mechanical issues and weather were not factors in the fatal crash of a private single-engine plane in front of horrified spectators at an air show in Alberta. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Cause of fatal crash at Alberta air show will remain a mystery: investigator

EDMONTON — No one will ever know what caused the fatal crash of a private single-engine vintage plane in front of horrified spectators at an air show in Alberta.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says weather was not a factor and a review of the wreckage determined that the engine and flight controls were operating normally on the T-28B Trojan aircraft.

Pilot Bruce Evans of Calgary was performing acrobatic manoeuvres at the Cold Lake Air Show in July 2016 when something went wrong.

The plane hit the ground at high velocity in a near-vertical position.

No air show personnel or spectators were injured.

TSB investigator Fred Burow says the cause of the crash couldn’t be determined.

“Being an older aircraft, it doesn’t have any monitoring systems on board … and with the pilot having tragically died, we have no way of knowing what occurred in the cockpit, so we have to go with the evidence that we could find,” Burow said Friday.

A TSB report said Evans appeared to have modified the order of his manoeuvres about halfway through his performance, but added that is not unusual for an aerobatic performer.

“The pilot flew from show right to left at about 500 feet above ground level, within the defined airspace for the routine, then entered a roll just before show centre,” said the report.

“As the aircraft reached the inverted position, the roll stopped and the nose began to pitch toward the ground … the aircraft continued toward the ground in an arc until its collision with terrain.”

The report said Evans, who was 59, had performed the routine without incident the previous day.

Weather observations shortly after the crash reported light winds and a few clouds at higher elevations.

Although it was the pilot’s first show of the season, he had participated in several events in 2015 without any problems, the report said.

Evans had years of experience. The TSB said he earned a private pilot’s licence in 1993, a commercial licence in 1995 and an airline transport licence in 2015. He also had a valid medical certificate.

He had accumulated just over 4,043 flying hours. About 460 of those were on the T-28B Trojan.

“We did look into (all) the aspects: the aircraft, the pilot, the approval of the pilot, the approval of the air show … along with the evidence of the medical examiner and Transport Canada,” said Burow.

“In some cases it’s not always possible to pinpoint an exact cause.”

Evans grew up in a Canadian Air Force family. His biography on the Cold Lake Air Show’s website at the time said his father was an aircraft maintenance engineer.

It also said Evans ran his own aerial geophysical survey company, Firefly Airborne Surveys, which combined his training as a professional geologist and passion for aviation.

He purchased the Trojan in 2007. It was manufactured in 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy.

Previous story
4 women accuse Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct
Next story
Red Deer family sails through winter

Just Posted

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Data indicates Red Deer has fewer psychiatrists than similar-sized Alberta cities

Frustrated parent urges Central Albertans to write to the health minister

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

To serve and protect during the opioid crisis

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services suit up against dangerous drugs

Detoxing from fentanyl’s grip in Red Deer

Taking the first step with the help of Safe Harbour Society

Red Deer family sails through winter

Ship made of blocks of ice

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month