Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

PORTLAND, Ore. — American and Canadian scientists are considering a Hail Mary effort to save an endangered orca that may have only days to live.

The female killer whale known as J50 appears emaciated, lethargic and has lost about 20 per cent of her body weight, said Michael Milstein, spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States.

J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales that travel the coastal waters from British Columbia to California.

“She’s a female about four years old and obviously very valuable to the population as a reproductive female, so we’re looking at all the possibilities for whether we could make a difference in her survival,” Milstein said. “The challenge is that the biologists are saying they haven’t seen a whale deteriorated to this point pull out of that before.”

Officials with both NOAA and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada are considering options, including feeding the underweight killer whale chinook salmon with medication in it — a strategy the U.S. department believes hasn’t been used before.

At this stage, they are weighing whether intervening could be worse than doing nothing and are considering ways to feed the whale without encouraging a dependency on humans, Milstein said.

At the same time, the scientists are keenly aware that they’re racing against the clock.

“They feel the situation is dire, that she probably has potentially a matter of days. Nobody knows for sure, (and) if we were going to attempt something that we would need to do it pretty soon,” Milstein said.

The first step is observing the whale to pinpoint her ailments with drone footage and by collecting fecal and breath samples from her blow hole, he said.

J50 has a syndrome called “peanut head,” where her head appears too small for her body. Biologists believe the syndrome occurs when orcas don’t get enough food and don’t develop properly. A white spot has also been observed near her blow hole, which could indicate an infection, he said.

Scientists were out on the water Thursday looking for J50’s pod, but the whales were last seen heading toward open water, he said.

Linda Rhodes, a research microbiologists at the Northwest Fisheries Science Center in Seattle, said researchers held a petri dish over J50’s blowhole to collect a sample of the spume on July 21.

While the emergency sample showed evidence of bacteria and fungus, it wasn’t enough to determine an infection because it could have come from the surrounding environment, she said. They’re hoping to collect some fresh samples when they find the pod again.

As a young female with reproductive potential, J50 could play a vital role in the survival of the species.

“That’s where the births would come from to help recover the population in the longer term,” Milstein said.

The same pod includes a whale known as J35 that has been seen as recently as Wednesday pushing the body of her deceased newborn calf through the water. The calf died shortly after birth on July 24.

The southern residents are facing threats from many angles, including chemical pollutants that accumulate in their blubber and noisy ship traffic that interferes with their communication. Chief among the concerns is the lack of availability of their primary food source, chinook salmon.

The Canadian government limited the chinook salmon fishery recently in an effort to help the recovery of the southern residents. It also imposed a minimum distance of 200 metres for vessels to stay away from killer whales in Canadian waters and is conducting research on the impact of pollution.

While Milstein was not aware of any other attempt to feed a struggling killer whale medicated salmon, he said the closest example was the rescue of an orphaned killer whale in 2002.

The northern resident killer whale known as Springer, or A73, made headlines around the world when she was reunited with her pod off the coast of British Columbia.

Springer was two years old when she was found in Puget Sound near Seattle, ailing and separated from her pod. She was the first orca to be rescued, rehabilitated and successfully released back into the wild.

Previous story
Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires
Next story
Northern California wildfires fires grow

Just Posted

Rocky Mountain House RCMP searching for body in Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is believed to be dead after falling into the reservoir

PHOTOS: Downtown Red Deer rocking with vintage cars Friday night

Rock’n Red Deer is celebrating the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s this weekend

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Man dead following tornado that ripped through Manitoba community Friday

A man has died after a tornado touched down west of Lake… Continue reading

Top 10 invasive species spread by summer recreational activity in Canada

TORONTO — A list of the top 10 invasive species spread through… Continue reading

Change in weather could stoke dozens of northeast Ont. fires

There is concern that a change in the weather today could stoke… Continue reading

Northern California wildfires fires grow

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local): 10:50… Continue reading

Nova Scotia Power says about 5,000 litres of oil spilled into Halifax harbour

HALIFAX — About 5,000 litres of oil that spilled into Halifax harbour… Continue reading

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

PORTLAND, Ore. — American and Canadian scientists are considering a Hail Mary… Continue reading

Romania probes anti-Jewish graffiti on Elie Wiesel’s house

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian police began an investigation Saturday after anti-Semitic graffiti… Continue reading

18 killed in Russian oil worker helicopter crash

MOSCOW — A Russian helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Siberia,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month