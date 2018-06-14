Gloria Beck, Parkland Garden Centre owner, is honoured her store is this year’s Alberta’s Flagship Event for Garden Days. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Celebrate all things gardening with Parkland Garden Centre during Garden Days

Events start Saturday

Calling all green thumbs.

Parkland Garden Centre is opening its doors to the public to celebrate Garden Days all week long starting on June 16 and running until June 24.

There will be family-fun activities featuring all things gardening.

During Garden Days, each province receives a designated Flagship Event, as selected by the Garden Days team. Red Deer County’s Parkland Garden Centre was the choice for Alberta.

Gloria Beck, Parkland Garden Centre owner, called the selection a “real honour.”

Among the events will be a free plant-a-flower activity will run from 11 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Children can enjoy a petting zoo Sunday from 11 to 4 p.m.

Adults can focus on a garden information session at 1 p.m. on Saturday with an expert providing tips and tricks about growing fruit trees. There will also be a DIY bird house on Saturday and Sunday from 11 to 4 p.m. The cost is $10.

Beck said the family-friendly events will be both fun and educational for all types of gardeners from beginners to advanced levels. For instance, people will learn about haskap berry, a relatively new berry in North America.

The garden centre is also hosting school tours during the week for students to learn where food comes from.

On June 22, the garden centre will host a juried art show and sale, For The Love of Art. The ticketed event will have showcase art work by 13 Alberta artists with music and refreshments from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

On June 23, the art show and sale will be open to the public from 10 to 5 p.m. Donations at the door will be given to the Smiles Thru Lindsey Endowment Fund. The donations will support those with mental illnesses.

For a full itinerary of events visit parklandgarden.ca.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Red Deer Catholic students left waiting in Anders when school bus is ‘no show’
Psychotic man knew killing woman was wrong and is guilty of murder: Crown prosecutor

