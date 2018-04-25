Jenn Hamborg, a birth and bereavement doula and founder of Healing Hearts, is hosting the second annual breakfast fundraiser to celebrate all women this Mother’s Day weekend. Photo by One Bright Day Photography

Celebrate all women this Mother’s Day in Central Alberta

A breakfast fundraiser is scheduled May 12 in Lacombe

Healing Hearts wants to celebrate all women this Mother’s Day weekend.

A breakfast fundraiser, A Celebration of Women, will raise money for Healing Hearts May 12 in Lacombe.

Jenn Hamborg, a birth and bereavement doula and founder of Healing Hearts, said the fundraiser is for all mothers – step mothers, grandmothers, adoptive mothers, foster mothers, bereaved mothers, aunts and even those who long to be mothers.

“It’s ultimately an event to uplift and celebrate and honour all mothers and mothers alike,” she said.

The money will be used for Healing Hearts to provide support to those who face infant loss in Central Alberta.

Hamborg started the support group about four years ago after she had two miscarriages.

“I was left feeling very alone, and heartbroken, so I created this just so I can reach out to others because I didn’t want other people to go through that same heartbreak without support,” she said.

Today Hamborg provides one-on-one and online support and care packages that includes journal and information on what grief looks like, for free.

Last year, more than 60 people attended the event and raised about $2,000. This year Hamborg is hoping to raise more than that.

The 32-year-old mom said the fundraiser with breakfast, entertainment, a silent auction, and a photo booth, is much more than raising money.

“It’s about having these women who walk through the doors to feel cherished and cared for,” she said.

Doors to the catered breakfast open 9:30 a.m. at the Wolf Creek Community Church. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Haling Hearts at healingheartscommunity.com.


