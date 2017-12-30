Young Huynh helps his five-year-old Emily Huynh put on her New Year hat during the Red Deer Public Library’s “Happy Noon Year” celebration Saturday morning. The event gave children the chance to celebrate the new year a little early because they’ll likely be in bed when 2018 officially begins. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocated staff)

WATCH: Celebrating the new year early

Red Deer Public Library threw a Happy Noon Year party for families Saturday morning

It was a bit early, but children still celebrated the new year Saturday morning.

Dozens of families were at the Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch Saturday morning for a “Happy Noon Year” dance party.

“The kids get left out (on New Year’s Eve) because it’s always at midnight, so we decided it’s a perfect time to count down to noon and have a Happy New Year Party with dancing, lots of surprises and special guests,” said Rachelle McComb, RDPL children services assistant.

This was the first year the event was held at the library.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, but the timing of it … hasn’t worked until this year. It would’ve been ideal to do it on the 31st, but it’s close enough,” said McComb.

With a great turnout, it’s definitely possible the event will be held again in future, said McComb.

“We were amazed with how many people showed up considering it’s minus-40 outside. To have all these little ones in here was phenomenal.”


Most Read

