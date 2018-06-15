Darcy Cunningham, a Grade 10 student at Lacombe Composite High School, shows Grade 6 students from Lacombe Upper Elementary School how beekeeping works. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Celebrating the past year of EcoVision

The Lacombe Composite High School program held a celebration Friday

Beekeeping, aquaponics and gardening are some of the things that kept Lacombe Composite High School students busy this past year.

Projects created by the school’s EcoVision group, which aims to grow student leaders through student-led environmental projects, were celebrated Friday with workshops and an African feast.

Steve Schultz, LCHS teacher, said EcoVision projects are built to help the environment, enhance student education with hands-on experience and create community collaboration.

“The student is the key to everything,” said Schultz. “All these projects are dreamed by students and the students that run them are very passionate about the projects.”

Students celebrated the creation of a new aquaponics system, which raises aquatic animals and grows plants in water.

“It has all the different types of aquaponics systems you could possibly build all in one system,” he said.

Also being celebrated was garden planting and the new beekeeping program, which was just endorsed as part of the school’s official curriculum.

Schultz said the beekeeping program is the first of its kind in Canada. It’s safer than some people may think, he added.

“The bees do not go out of their way to sting like wasps do,” he said. “We have all our bees surrounded by a fence and we have lots of signage to warn people there are bees in the vicinity.”

Lacombe Upper Elementary School students were invited to take part in the celebration Friday.

“That spreads the vision and gets them excited about starting a project in their own school, whether it’s a little indoor garden, a grow box or a raised bed in their outdoor garden,” he said.

Students in the environmental club try to complete a project in three years. Projects begin with a year of research and grant-writing, then a year looking for community partners. The construction and operation of a project is done in the third year.

EcoVision is currently working on a living roof gazebo.

“All their hard work is now being recognized and all their ideas are being promoted in the school,” Schultz said.

For more information on the project visit lchsecovision.weebly.com.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Steve Schultz, Lacombe Composite High School teacher, lets students touch a fish in the school’s greenhouse Friday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Red Deer students to learn about eco-food production in sea container greenhouse
Next story
Red Deer Catholic schools get funding

Just Posted

Red Deer man accused of killing woman found not criminally responsible

Tina-Marie Pfeiffer was stabbed 58 times and bled to death

Red Deer College on schedule to accommodate 2019 Canada Winter Games

Work continues on dorm, sports complex almost ready

School Lunch Program to continue into the summer

Mustard Seed needs volunteers

Contentious Blackfalds skate park approved

Some residents feared skate park would attract vandalism, graffiti and drugs to the neighbourhood

RDC board welcomes child advocacy centre onto campus

Lease negotiations and provincial approval still needed

WATCH: Celebrating the past year of EcoVision

The Lacombe Composite High School program held a celebration Friday

‘Gone for Canada Day:’ Protest camp taken down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — A months-old camp on the Saskatchewan legislature lawn where people… Continue reading

Ontario will scrap cap and trade, challenge Ottawa’s carbon tax: Doug Ford

TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he will scrap Ontario’s cap-and-trade system… Continue reading

Red Deer looks a little cleaner as Green Deer winds down

During the single day, Red Deer River clean-up, volunteers collected 97 bags… Continue reading

Japan halts wheat shipments after genetically modified wheat found in Alberta

CALGARY — The Canadian government is trying to reassure Japan and other… Continue reading

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

TORONTO — A close-knit Toronto community was questioning the safety they once… Continue reading

Alberta man faces lengthy sentence in sex assault that left woman in coma

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man is to be sentenced today… Continue reading

‘There was a future’: Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

HONOLULU — Lava pouring out of a Hawaii volcano burned down Mary… Continue reading

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

TORONTO — An original print by renowned street artist Banksy was stolen… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month