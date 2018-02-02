Central Alberta 2017 house sales stats have familiar ring

House sales throughout region last year very close to 2016

Central Alberta’s home sales scene last year was a case of déjà vu.

By the time the last set of keys had been handed over at the end of last year, 3,819 units had been sold in the area. That was down slightly — 1.5 per cent — from 2016, according to Multiple Listing Service statistics provided by Central Alberta Realtors Association.

Last December was almost a carbon copy of the previous December with 191 residential sales — up 2.1 per cent or four sales.The dollar value of all home sales in December 2017 was $58.4 million, up 7.6 per cent from a year earlier.

Statistics released earlier this month show the number of residential properties sold in Red Deer fell by 9.8 per cent in 2017 compared with 2016.

In 2017, 1,389 residential properties were sold, which includes family homes and condos, compared with 1,539 the previous year.

Realtors Association president Mike Snell said that while 2017 may have been slightly off 2016’s numbers it was not as bad a year as some realtors had projected earlier.

“I know in conversation some realtors thought the year was really tough and others thought the year was really good.

“The best way that I could put it was the 2017 market was challenging but it wasn’t the worse situation that it could have been. There was still a lot of activity.”

Snell classifies the market as holdings its own.

“We definitely started seeing some increased buyer confidence.”

Making long-term predictions so early in the year is difficult at best but his expectation is a similar year to last year. “January, so far, has been steady.”

Real estate markets nationwide are facing some head winds. New mortgage stress test rules kicked in at the start of the year, which raises the bar on qualifying for a mortgage.

As well, two weeks ago, the Bank of Canada raised the trend-setting overnight lending rate a quarter point to 1.25 per cent.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Clock ticking on Red Deer’s plan to end homelessness
Next story
Stettler County CAO stepping down

Just Posted

Updated: Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA resigns from UCP

Don MacIntyre resigned on Friday

Coping with icy hazards in accident-prone Alberta

A lot more sand and gravel are needed to keep sidewalks safe

Clock ticking on Red Deer’s plan to end homelessness

10-year plan released in 2008

Central Alberta 2017 house sales stats have familiar ring

House sales throughout region last year very close to 2016

Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe

Ron MacLean to co-host pre-game show

Watch: Balzac Billy the groundhog to forecast Alberta’s spring

Groundhog Day predictions on Friday

Suspended vice-admiral’s case will ‘inevitably’ lead to ‘court processes’: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the police investigation into Vice-Admiral Mark Norman… Continue reading

Effectiveness of flu shot under 20 per cent for dominant strain this season: experts

TORONTO — The effectiveness of this season’s flu shot has been extremely… Continue reading

Bread price-fixing scandal puts focus on Competition Bureau’s immunity program

CALGARY — The national bread price-fixing scandal has sparked heated debate over… Continue reading

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

PORTLAND, Maine — Donald Crisman has more than a half-century of Super… Continue reading

Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts six more weeks of winter

Ontarians could see six more weeks of winter after one of the… Continue reading

Trudeau gets questions about veterans, racism, pipelines at Edmonton town hall

EDMONTON — A disabled veteran, an Indigenous woman angry about racism and… Continue reading

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month