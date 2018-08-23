Central Alberta air quality at “high risk” Thursday

A special air quality statement is in effect for most parts of Central Alberta including the City of Red Deer.

Environment Canada issued the statement Thursday morning for parts of County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Red Deer County, among other areas.

Thick smoke continues across regions of central and southern Alberta. The smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility, Environment Canada website states.

Thursday morning the Air Quality Health Index for Red Deer was at 9 – a high risk number.

This number will “reach high values” Environment Canada website states. Smoke will linger until Friday in southern parts of the province.

Residents may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.



