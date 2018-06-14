Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club hosting picnic and hamfest

Central Aberta’s amateur radio group is meeting for its annual hamfest and picnic this weekend.

The 48th annual Red Deer Amateur Radio Picnic and Hamfest is scheduled fro June 15 to 17 at the Shady Nook Hall, Township Road 380 west of Range Road 283, located southwest of Red Deer.

The event is hosted by the Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club and also includes the Radio Amateurs of Canada’s Annual General Meeting. RAC is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The AGM will include a report of the president, review of 2017 finances and appointment of auditors.

The hamfest, a convention of amateur radio enthusiasts, starts at 2 p.m. Friday and runs until 12 p.m. on Sunday. It also includes a flea market, coffee and crafts, face painting, transmitter hunting, kids games and more.

Weekend passes cost $40 for a family or $25 for a single. Day passes are $20 for a family or $10 for a single. Cash or cheques only. Camping is available, but there are no hookups.

For more information visit www.caarc.ca.


Central Alberta Amateur Radio Club hosting picnic and hamfest

