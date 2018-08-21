Gord Bamford and auctioneer Danny Hooper. Photo supplied by Twitchy Finger Photography

Central Alberta benefits from success of Gord Bamford event

Lacombe native country musician Gord Bamford raised more than $465,000 at the 11th annual Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic Aug. 15 and 16.

Artists Aaron Pritchett, Dallas Smith, Chad Brownlee, Tebey, Beverley Mahood, and Bamford took the stage and entertained the 800 people who attended the sold-out private event in Red Deer.

“This event is a testament to the way Albertans pull together to support their communities. It’s been 11 years of building tremendous friendships with sponsors, attendees, and the great people that operate these important charities. It’s a real pleasure to be able to support such a long list of worthy recipients,” said Gord Bamford.

Money raised from this event is the main source of fundraising for The Gord Bamford Charitable Foundation. The organization delivers to a variety of youth-centered charities across the country. Charities that came to the event to receive their cheques included MusiCounts, Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Lacombe & District, Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Sutter Fund, Hockey Alberta Foundation, Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, RDC College – Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, Blackfalds Wranglers, and Robbie Dean Family Counseling Centre.

A crew of songwriters made their way from Nashville to share stories and songs from the trenches of the country music world. These included Buddy Owens, Galen Griffin, Brett Jones, and Brice Long. Artist and songwriter Duane Steele was the host for the songwriters round.

Bamford attributes the event’s success to long-time supporters and sponsors, country music’s strong sense of community, a solid committee, and an enthusiastic group of volunteers.

Those who attended were able to have a celebrity join their golf team the following day. The list included, members of the hockey world Mark Recchi, Theo Fleury, Marty McSorley, Curtis Glencross, Kris Russell, Craig Simpson and Rob Brown. Olympians Brad Gushue, and Melissa Hollingsworth were also among the athletes who donated their time and golf skills to the cause.


Updated Red Deer smoke free bylaw to ban smoking cannabis in public

