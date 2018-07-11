Central Alberta businesses decorate chairs for charity for Lacombe Days

Lacombe Massage Therapy co-owners Melissa Perez (left) and Crystal Wright-Morrison will showcase a Tow Mater themed chair from the movie Cars during Lacombe Days. Photo supplied

Lacombe businesses are getting creative by decorating chairs in the name of charity for Lacombe Days.

Forty-five businesses are taking part in the inaugural Chairs for Charity event from July 26 to 29. The initiative will see business owners decorate a wooden-children’s-size chair and display outside their businesses.

The chairs will be sold by raffle.

Proceeds will go towards École James S. McCormick School’s lunch program. If all the 1,000 tickets are sold, the lunch program will get $5,000.

Residents who like the unique, artsy chairs can purchase a raffle ticket for $5 each at the participating local businesses. The draw will take place a few days after Lacombe Days.

Organizer Deanna Nowochin said the initative is a unique opportunity for businesses to get involved during Lacombe Days when there’s plenty of foot traffic in the city.

Nowochin, who is the special events co-ordinator for Nowco Home Hardware, said the idea came about after a successful scarecrow competition at the Lacombe Culture & Harvest Festival last fall.

About 27 businesses had displayed unique-looking scarecrows at their businesses, letting residents vote for their favourite one.

“That (number) was our benchmark – we wanted at least 30 businesses to participate and we have surpassed the goal so we’re pretty excited,” she said.

Sky is the limit when it comes to decorating the chairs. Some are airbrushing them with comic book characters, while others are painting the chairs with their business brand or image colours, said Nowochin. Some have been busy looking for ideas on Pinterest.

About 45 businesses in Lacombe are getting creative with wooden chairs this summer. Residents can purchase raffle tickets for $5 in hopes of winning their favourite chairs, which will be on display during Lacombe Days. Photo supplied