Central Alberta carriers treat delivering paper as ‘an adventure’

Delivering newspapers is almost like a family business for the children in the Frantz family.

Blaze, 11, and Mary, eight, currently have a Central Alberta Life newspaper route in Blackfalds. Their older sister Alice used to deliver newspapers and their younger sister Grace is starting to help.

“We think it’s a great way to build a strong work ethic for the kids,” said Anne Frantz, the mother. “Even if it’s not an easy thing to do, like if it’s snowing or raining, it’s something that can help develop some character.”

The National Newspaper Carrier Day on Oct. 7 recognizes the work that carriers do.

The money the kids make as a carrier adds up, said Anne.

“The things they buy with their own money they really value and appreciate,” she said.

Blaze started delivering papers about two years ago.

“I was collecting (Lego) technics and I wanted to make money so I could buy my own. That way I wouldn’t have to wait six months for my birthday or Christmas,” he said.

Since becoming a carrier Blaze has made a few purchases, including a 4,000-piece bucketwheel excavator technic set and a dirt jumper bike.

Mary on the other hand, who became a carrier about a year ago, isn’t too sure what to spend her money on. She was planning on buying a penny board, but was gifted one for her birthday.

She said her favourite part of being a carrier is getting outside.

“I like that I get to go for a walk and get paid,” said Mary. “I also like it only takes us 15 minutes to 30 minutes. Sometimes even less if we’re running.”



