Beck Fiveland, 4, makes some music with a dish scrubber and an empty paint can at the Central Alberta Children’s Festival Friday, June 3, 2015. File photo

Central Alberta Children’s Festival is back Friday and Saturday in Red Deer

Enjoy family friendly activities and entertainment

Brush dinosaur teeth, have some bouncy fun in bouncy houses, and make some noise at the Central Alberta Children’s Festival in Red Deer Friday and Saturday.

Judy Scott, Family Services of Central Alberta executive director, said the outdoor summer event brings families together for some “unplugged” play time and keeps them active.

In its 12th year, the festival is offering the activities such as rhythmic gymnastics performances, yard games, face painting, jewellery and craft making, and bandaging and nursing stuffed animals.

New activities added this year include hockey shootout, wooden horse rides and other farm activities.

Children will also learn to brush their teeth after they brush dinosaur teeth, said Scott, describing one of the many booths.

About 7,000 people are expected to fill the Rotary Recreation Park for the festival at 47A Avenue.

About 6,000 people attend the festival hosted by Family Services of Central Alberta each year. Over 40 tents and activity stations fill the park each year to keep families active and keep children’s imaginations running.

She said the festival promotes the benefits and values of performing arts and gets families involved.

Scott said families keep coming back due to the low entry fee, which gives families access to all the activities inside.

“You’re not having to say to your children ‘no we can’t do that or we can’t afford that,’” she said.

“So it just makes everybody equal inside the park.”

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For a full entertainment schedule visit cfcs.fscs.ca.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Premier Rachel Notley to speak in Red Deer on June 4
Next story
UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Just Posted

Suspicious package sent to Red Deer law firm

Heavy police presence in the downtown Tuesday afternoon

Public fears about mobile SCS units may transpire — or not

No application, so far, for safe injection trailer

Olympian inspires Red Deer students

Olympic skeleton racer Jane Channell made a surprise visit to the students she has been mentoring

Marijuana plants seized in Stettler

Police search property

Fentanyl and weapons seized in Red Deer

ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team lead investigation

Updated: Bentley residents rally to save postal service

Residents concerned Canada Post is moving parcel service to Lacombe

ATM stolen in Rimbey

RCMP searching for two suspects

Canadian Facebook whistle-blower: I did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

OTTAWA — The Canadian data expert whose allegations set off an international… Continue reading

Ten cases dropped due to delays in military justice system: auditor

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general fired a rocket at Canada’s military… Continue reading

Auditor general says ‘cultural’ shift needed to prevent another Phoenix

OTTAWA — The failed federal public service pay system was the result… Continue reading

Pipeline fight continues, federal decision does not reduce spill risk: Horgan

VICTORIA — The politician leading the charge against the expansion of the… Continue reading

One suspect in Mississauga, Ont., restaurant explosion may be female, police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One of two suspects wanted in connection with an… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the… Continue reading

Royal newlyweds are not booked to stay at the Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

JASPER, Alta. — A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month