Central Alberta Children’s Festival is back Friday and Saturday in Red Deer

Brush dinosaur teeth, have some bouncy fun in bouncy houses, and make some noise at the Central Alberta Children’s Festival in Red Deer Friday and Saturday.

Judy Scott, Family Services of Central Alberta executive director, said the outdoor summer event brings families together for some “unplugged” play time and keeps them active.

In its 12th year, the festival is offering the activities such as rhythmic gymnastics performances, yard games, face painting, jewellery and craft making, and bandaging and nursing stuffed animals.

New activities added this year include hockey shootout, wooden horse rides and other farm activities.

Children will also learn to brush their teeth after they brush dinosaur teeth, said Scott, describing one of the many booths.

About 7,000 people are expected to fill the Rotary Recreation Park for the festival at 47A Avenue.

About 6,000 people attend the festival hosted by Family Services of Central Alberta each year. Over 40 tents and activity stations fill the park each year to keep families active and keep children’s imaginations running.

She said the festival promotes the benefits and values of performing arts and gets families involved.

Scott said families keep coming back due to the low entry fee, which gives families access to all the activities inside.

“You’re not having to say to your children ‘no we can’t do that or we can’t afford that,’” she said.

“So it just makes everybody equal inside the park.”

The festival runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

