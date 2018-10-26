Central Alberta Co-op surveys members about cannabis

Fire & Flower is the first cannabis store in Stettler to get its licence from Alberta, Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis. Fire & Flower in Red Deer (pictured here) is also preparing to open at 105-3119 49th Ave. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Cannabis may be available at a Calgary Co-op, with more Calgary sites planned, but Central Alberta Co-op cannabis is still up in the air.

“As of now we have no decision to enter into the market,” said Gerald Hiebert, CEO Central Alberta Co-op, on Friday.

About a week ago Central Alberta Co-op started an online survey to hear from members.

“It’s really to understand whether or not there’s even an appetite, or would they view us poorly, if we were to enter the market. We’re really looking for member direction on this.”

Central Alberta Co-op has stores in 10 communities, including three grocery stores in Red Deer, and about 70,000 members in total.

The survey went up about a week ago and runs until Nov. 2.

“We have a board planning session in November and it’s up to the board of directors as to the direction that they would like to take. I can’t speak to how soon they would make a decision,” Hiebert said.

Elsewhere on the cannabis front in Central Alberta, the cannabis store Fire & Flower has received its provincial licence to open in Stettler — the first licence in Central Alberta.

But that doesn’t mean the Edmonton-based company is ready to open its doors in the Stettler Mall, at 6610 50th Ave.

None of the four cannabis retailers that plan to operate in Stettler have opened their stores.

Retailers require approvals from both the municipality and Alberta, Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis. There’s also the logistics of getting product to sell and hiring and training staff.

Fire & Flower has opened five stores so far in Alberta, according to its website, and plans to open a store in Red Deer at 105-3119 49th Ave., off 32nd Street.

Ten cannabis retail stores around Red Deer have been approved by the city’s development officer and there’s room for an estimated 37 stores.



