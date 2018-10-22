Central Alberta comes together to raise $140k during Mustard Seed gala

The Mustard Seed Red Deer hosted its inaugural Seeds of Hope Gala Oct. 20 and raised over $140,000.

Central Alberta’s leaders and philanthropists came together with the goal of working towards a poverty-free future, The Mustard Seed said in a statement Monday.

“We’re here to build a hope for the future, and provide a path forward for our most vulnerable citizens,” said Stephen Wile, The Mustard Seed chief executive officer.

The attendance at the event exemplifies Central Alberta’s dedication and commitment as a community and their support to alleviate poverty and homelessness, Wile said.

The evening included guest stories, live paintings, musicians, artists, and various auction items. Proceeds from the gala will go towards purchasing a commercial dishwasher, improving the newly established shelter opening Dec. 1, expanding the meal program to serve breakfast and bagged lunches seven days a week for people staying at the shelter, and growing the school lunch program to meet increasing demand throughout the school year.



