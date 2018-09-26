Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer, Town of Blackfalds Coun. Marina Appel, Lacombe County Reeve Paula Law, NRDRWWSC CAO Matthew Goudy, NRDRWWSC chair Ken Wigmore, City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey, Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole, and Town of Blackfalds Coun. Ray Olfert accept the 2018 AUMA Sustainability in Collaboration Award. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Central Alberta communities win AUMA award

Red Deer and neighbours recognized for collaboration

Red Deer and its partners in the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater System project were recognized by the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association on Wednesday.

The City of Lacombe, Town of Blackfalds, Lacombe County and the City of Red Deer received the association’s 2018 Sustainability in Collaboration Award at its annual convention underway at Westerner Park.

The inter-municipal project involved the construction of a 28-km wastewater pipeline and associated infrastructure to address water quality in the Red Deer River and support continued growth and sustainability of the region.

The pipeline connects communities of the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission (NRDRWWSC) – Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County – to the regional wastewater treatment facility in Red Deer.

The system returns wastewater to the same basin that it is drawn from after it is treated.

Mayor Tara Veer said the project ensures the environmental sustainability of the watershed and high quality returns to the watershed.

“We actually have some of the highest returns to the watershed throughout the province, and it is the largest water/waste water infrastructure project in North America of its kind,” Veer said.

She said there was a recognition that together the partners would be able to secure more infrastructure funding and keep the water/waste water service more affordable for their citizens.

The south and north lines are completed and work has started on the west line to Sylvan Lake.


Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer, Town of Blackfalds Coun. Marina Appel, Lacombe County Reeve Paula Law, NRDRWWSC CAO Matthew Goudy, NRDRWWSC chair Ken Wigmore, City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey, Town of Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole, and Town of Blackfalds Coun. Ray Olfert accept the 2018 AUMA Sustainability in Collaboration Award. (Photo contributed)

