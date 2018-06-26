Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre is gifted a van

The Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre will be able to expand community programs and services with the donation of a new van from Parkland Funeral Homes.

Executive-director TerryLee Ropchan is excited to have a vehicle that will help transport crime prevention packages throughout the city. As well, the tables, tents and supplies that are needed when the Crime Prevention Centre holds special events in various neighbourhoods can be hauled in the back of the van.

As the vehicle is driven around the Red Deer area, it will also help promote the Crime Prevention Centre and its partner organizations: Alberta Provincial Rural Crime Watch, Central Alberta Crime Stoppers, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Citizens on Patrol, and Neighbourhood Watch. The groups’ names are all on printed the sides and the back of the van.

A short ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the centre to show appreciation to Gordon Mathers from Parkland Funeral Homes for the generous donation of the van — as well as to thank several other key donors.

Central Alberta Co-op is donating fuel, BrokerLink Insurance is covering the vehicle insurance, while G-Force Graphics is donating the graphics/decals.



