Central Alberta, Ellis Bird Farm welcome feathered friends back to region

Site will open for the summer on the holiday Monday

As the birds have returned to Central Alberta, the Ellis Bird Farm welcomes both their feathered friends and the enthusiastic people who want to take a look.

This Monday, the Ellis Bird Farm will open for the 2018 season. Debbie Olsen, Lacombe-based travel writer, will be on hand to talk about her newly-published book, 125 Nature Hot Spots in Alberta.

She will give a presentation at 1 p.m. and be around to sign books until 3 p.m.

Also on site, the Ellis Cafe will be operated by Matt Burton of Your Private Chef in his third season.

The bird farm, located east of Red Deer, is open for the summer, Tuesday to Sunday and holiday Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is by donation. The site closes on Labour Day.

For more information visit www.ellisbirdfarm.ca or email info@ellisbirdfarm.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Inmate to be executed for San Antonio lovers’ lane killing
Next story
Zuckerberg to meet EU officials – dodging public grilling

Just Posted

Central Alberta Foodgrains Project celebrates its 23rd year

Annual event donates a crop to Canadian Foodgrains Bank to help ease world hunger

Kinder Morgan CEO ‘appreciates’ feds’ offer to backstop higher pipeline cost

CALGARY — The CEO of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. says he “appreciates”… Continue reading

Feds will back other Trans-Mountain investors if Kinder Morgan drops out

THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA — If Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans… Continue reading

New pressure on Newfoundland and Labrador to cover abortion pill

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador — the only province that… Continue reading

Zuckerberg to meet EU officials – dodging public grilling

BRUSSELS — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak with leaders… Continue reading

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

Winnipeg Jets, Vegas Golden Knights the big playoff TV draw in Canada

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights have intrigued Canadian… Continue reading

Central Alberta, Ellis Bird Farm welcome feathered friends back to region

Site will open for the summer on the holiday Monday

Class action lawsuit against Air Canada authorized

MONTREAL — Former Aveos employees have been authorized to proceed with a… Continue reading

Blackberrys now account for only tiny percentage of smartphones used in Canada

TORONTO — Somewhat reluctantly, Athar Afzal finally gave up on BlackBerry earlier… Continue reading

Photos of Kurt Cobain’s death scene will not be made public

SEATTLE — The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled that photographs… Continue reading

Painting newly attributed to Rembrandt on show in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM — A painting newly attributed to Dutch Golden Age master Rembrandt… Continue reading

Panthers: Signed agreement to sell NFL team to David Tepper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are off the market. The Panthers… Continue reading

Fognini fires up Foro Italico crowd with win over Thiem

ROME — Fabio Fognini got the Foro Italico crowd fired up Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month