Central Alberta, Ellis Bird Farm welcome feathered friends back to region

Site will open for the summer on the holiday Monday

As the birds have returned to Central Alberta, the Ellis Bird Farm welcomes both their feathered friends and the enthusiastic people who want to take a look.

This Monday, the Ellis Bird Farm will open for the 2018 season. Debbie Olsen, Lacombe-based travel writer, will be on hand to talk about her newly-published book, 125 Nature Hot Spots in Alberta.

She will give a presentation at 1 p.m. and be around to sign books until 3 p.m.

Also on site, the Ellis Cafe will be operated by Matt Burton of Your Private Chef in his third season.

The bird farm, located east of Red Deer, is open for the summer, Tuesday to Sunday and holiday Mondays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is by donation. The site closes on Labour Day.

For more information visit www.ellisbirdfarm.ca or email info@ellisbirdfarm.ca.



