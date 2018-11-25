Breakfast with Santa offers Melody Reeves-Blocksom and her son Cruz Blocksom, five, some quality family time. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

WATCH: Central Alberta families enjoy Breakfast with Santa – wrapping up Festival of Trees

Village People’s Y.M.C.A. had families spelling out the letters on the dance floor at the 25th annual Festival of Trees event Sunday – wrapping up this year’s festivities.

Breakfast with Santa is popular among Red Deer and Central Alberta families. Red Deer’s Melody Reeves-Blocksom said the event provides an opportunity to enjoy some quality time with her son. Cruz Blocksom, five, was a “baby” when the duo first attended the event, the mom said Sunday.

“We get some mom and son time,” she said.

The Red Deerian who has three sons, said her other two sons are now too old for the event.

The event supports an important cause – raising money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

“It’s so important, you just never know when you might be in need of care.”

Red Deer’s Shari Woods and her daughter Anneke, five, took to the dance floor during the Chicken Dance song.

Woods and her daughter come with friends and have been doing so for the last four years.

“It’s for a great cause and it’s so fun – the girls enjoy face painting and get their hair done,” Woods said.

Marshall Townsend and his son Jeremiah from Sylvan Lake enjoyed their first Breakfast with Santa this year, and the father already had plans to come back next year.

“We’re going back every year,” he said, adding the “breakfast was great, Jeremiah was very happy to see Santa this morning.”

Manon Therriault, Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s chief executive officer, said Central Alberta’s generosity has made the event successful once again this year.

Money raised at the festival this year will go toward Pyxis automated medication dispensing stations. The automated systems, with electronic features, will dispense patient medications efficiently and accurately, reducing the likelihood of human error.

Mistletoe Magic – a father-daughter evening on Saturday had people stepping up on the spot to raise money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

The Red Deer Community Health Foundation had plans to raise money for three documentation carts – a piece of equipment that goes hand-in-hand with medstations for data entry and dispenser authorization.

“We wanted to purchase three that night and we were able to purchase four – surpassing our goal for the night,” said Therriault, adding that each cart costs around $7,000.

There are a number of equipment pieces that make up a Pyxis MedStation system including medication carts, documentation carts and storage towers.

“Pyxis medstations have varying pieces to it, so the medstation itself dispenses medication… and documentation cart is where a nurse can put the information on the spot and it’s a portable unit,” Therriault said.

The total amount raised from Festival of Trees this year will be available in December, Therriault said.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Marshall Townsend and his son Jeremiah from Sylvan Lake attended their first Breakfast with Santa this year at Festival of Trees. The father and son enjoyed the breakfast portion of the morning Sunday, before checking out the silent auction items. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Previous story
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Next story
Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US

Just Posted

Central Alberta families enjoy Breakfast with Santa – wrapping up Festival of Trees 2018

Village People’s Y.M.C.A. had families spelling out the letters on the dance… Continue reading

Small Nova Scotia town comes together in wake of Christmas parade tragedy

YARMOUTH, N.S. — A small Nova Scotia town has come together in… Continue reading

Investigation into abandoned cats continues, despite change in story

Alberta SPCA still investigating and will get to the ‘truth’

Former Humboldt teammates attending NHL and NFL games in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Jacob Wassermann and Ryan Straschnitzki received… Continue reading

Conservative MP urges feds to respond to ‘non-state torture’ in Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian government has to answer to the findings of… Continue reading

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US

TIJUANA, Mexico — Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped… Continue reading

French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

PARIS — French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse… Continue reading

Police: Man shot woman at Walmart, later turned gun on self

OCALA, Fla. — A 54-year-old man suspected of the fatal weekend shooting… Continue reading

Swiss vote to reject cow horn referendum, projections say

GENEVA — Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a national referendum on a… Continue reading

‘None of us are OK:’ witness describes ‘mayhem’ after N.S. parade tragedy

YARMOUTH, N.S. — A four-year-old girl is dead after a tragic accident… Continue reading

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

OTTAWA — Both sides say their negotiators remain at the table as… Continue reading

Quebec town insists politics not involved in demolition of controversial house

MONTREAL — There has been a strong public outcry over the demolition… Continue reading

Federal government announces funding to improve safety of LGBTQ Canadians

TORONTO — The federal government announced Saturday it will invest nearly half… Continue reading

Most Read