Central Alberta farmers applaud pending trade deal

Alberta crop and livestock producers are expected to see big benefits from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership that has now been approved by Canada’s House of Commons and Senate. Red Deer Advocate file photo

Canada’s imminent entry into an international trade deal is big news, says Bentley-area farmer Jason Lenz.

“For Canadian ag, in general, it’s going to be a big deal,” said Lenz, who farms 2,000 acres of wheat, malt barley and canola just north of Sylvan Lake and runs a small cow-calf operation.

“It’s very positive news for the grain producers, as well as our livestock producers; in particular, the beef and the pork producers.

“(The deal) is just that comprehensive that it’s going to be a real benefit to a country that’s very export dependent in its ag products,” said Lenz, who is chair of Alberta Barley.

“It’s been a long time coming for Canadian ag.”

Alberta’s barley and wheat commissions were also quick to praise on Friday the passing of legislation that clears the way for Canada to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The approval means Canada will be among the first six countries to join the agreement and gain special market access to 10 Pacific Rim countries.

“Canadian wheat is highly dependent on our global export markets,” said Alberta Wheat Commission chairman Kevin Bender, who also farms in the Bentley-Sylvan Lake area, in a statement.

“The CPTPP not only levels the playing field with our major competitors, but also provides opportunity for better returns for our farmers.”

Says Lenz: “At the end of the day, it’s going to reduce tariffs on products going into real key markets, like Japan, in particular.

“The golden ticket in this deal is Japan, because they are a high-value market. They like the quality of Canadian ag products. That goes for everything from barley to beef and pork to wheat.”

Canada has been at a disadvantage in Japan for years because the Australians had their own bilateral deal.

“That really affected barley imports into Japan, in particular,” said Lenz.

Exports to countries in the new trade zone are already valued at more than $1.5 billion in wheat farm revenues, with more growth expected. For barley producers, the deal could mean markets for another 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes, worth $100 million.

Barley producers will also see more homegrown demand for their feed as livestock producers are expected to ramp up production to take advantage of the new export climate.

Lenz said the deal likely won’t have an impact on the amount of products already heading to the U.S., by far Canada’s biggest trading partner.

However, it will give Canadian producers an advantage over their counterparts in the U.S., which was pulled out of the deal by U.S. President Donald Trump in one of his earliest policy moves.

Other countries that have ratified the trade deal, or are close to, are Mexico, Japan, Singapore, Austraia and New Zealand. In all, 11 countries are expected to join.



