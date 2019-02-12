Central Alberta Film Festival is on the horizon

Nominees for best films to be presented Feb. 23

Central Alberta Film Festival is set for Feb. 20 to 23. (Image from Facebook)

Get set to celebrate local, national and international films at the third annual Central Alberta Film Festival, which runs Feb. 20 to 23 in Red Deer.

The four days of screenings of a wide array of offerings — from feature films to comedy shorts, documentaries and horror flicks — will be held at Carnival Cinemas.

This year’s selection includes a special presentation of Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story. It will be screened at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 23, before the festival announces its award-winning films at 6:30 p.m.

Nineteen out of nearly 40 films being shown have been nominated for awards.

The festival started as a two-day event in 2016 and has grown every year, attracting more films and higher calibre selections, say organizers.

For film descriptions, screening times and tickets visit, cafilmfestival.ca.



