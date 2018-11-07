Central Alberta home sales up over last year

Sales are up 3.2 per cent through first nine months of 2018, although September numbers down

Central Alberta home sales were up 3.2 per cent over last year for the first nine months of the year. Black Press file photo

Central Alberta homes sales are creeping back up.

During the first nine months of the year, there were 3,146 units sold, a 3.2 per cent increase over the same period last year, according to Multiple Listing Service statistics from the Central Alberta Realtors Association.

In Red Deer, 1,086 units were sold through the first nine months, almost identical to the 1,084 sold last year, and down a little from 1,209 sales in 2016.

For September, Central Alberta sales dipped slightly to 340 from 348 — a 2.3 per cent decrease — the same month a year ago.

While the numbers were down, Central Alberta performed better than the province as a whole, where sales activity declined nine per cent in September compared with September 2017.

There are plenty of homes on the market. At the end of September, a record 4,327 units were listed in Central Alberta.



