Central Alberta man pleads guilty for his role in 2006 Eckville murder

RED DEER, Alta. — A central Alberta man has admitted to his involvement in an Eckville homicide 12 years ago.

Shayne Gulka, who is 46, has pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in Red Deer court.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping with a handgun in the death of Bradley Webber.

Webber was gunned down inside his RV in 2006.

Gulka admits he drove the getaway car for the two men who carried out the killing as part of plan to take over Webber’s drug trade and is to be sentenced on Friday.

Kevin Brown was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping but died in March without ever appearing in court.

The other man, known as A.B., was granted immunity in the case. (RD News Now)

