Updated: Central Alberta man pleads guilty to helping killers escape in 2006

Shayne Earl Gulka drove getaway car after man shot to death in Eckville in October 2006

A Central Alberta man who drove the getaway car following an Eckville murder in 2006 pleaded guilty to his role on Tuesday.

Shayne Earl Gulka pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. Gulka was originally facing charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Bradley William Webber.

Webber, 46, was gunned down by two men in his RV on an acreage on Oct. 24, 2006.

Gulka was not involved in the shooting but admitted to driving the two shooters away from the scene. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

Crown prosecutor Adam May and defence lawyer Michael Scrase intend to make a joint submission to Justice Ken Nielsen for a two-year sentence.

May laid out what happened on the night Webber died in an agreed statement of facts read in court.

Two members of the FOB (Fresh Off the Boat or Forever Our Brother) gang had plotted to take over Webber’s drug business. Gulka was not a gang member but knew Webber from his involvement in the drug scene. He had known one of the gang members involved, Kevin Edward Brown, since they were children.

On the night of Oct. 24, Brown and another gang member, whose identity is protected under a court-ordered publication ban and is known only as A.B., drove to Gulka’s Caroline home and asked him to set up a drug deal with Webber.

Both men were armed and planned to kill Webber.

“Gulka was not aware of this plan,” says the agreed statement of facts.

Gulka made the call, but Webber refused to come. He sent a drug runner, who met Gulka and the two gang members near Eckville. The two gang members set upon the drug runner, shooting him in the leg and demanding Webber’s whereabouts.

All four went in two vehicles — three in one and Gulka alone in a Jeep — to Webber’s trailer on an acreage near Eckville.

“Once at the trailer Brown and A.B. opened the door and demanded Webber hand over his drug supply. Both Brown and A.B. then fired their weapons at Webber and killed him.”

A woman inside the trailer was unharmed.

The drug runner was left at the steps of the trailer and Brown and A.B. jumped in Gulka’s Jeep.

“Gulka then drove Brown and A.B. away from the residence thereby allowing them to escape. Gulka had heard gunshots and became aware while driving A.B. and Brown away from the trailer that Webber had been killed.”

Gulka drove the two men to a nearby residence and then went back to his own home. The two killers soon returned to Calgary.

Nearly a decade later, Gulka was arrested and charged in March 2016.

Brown, 35, was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping and subject to a Canada-wide warrant. But before he could be arrested he died last March. The man known as A.B. was granted immunity for the Webber murder.

On Friday, the court is expected to hear from Webber’s daughter, who plans to deliver a victim impact statement.



