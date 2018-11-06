Central Alberta MPs back more addictions funding for mid-sized cities

MPs say Liberal government must step up to help mid-sized cities cope with opioid crisis

A pair of Central Alberta MPs are using their clout to help mid-sized cities in their push for more federal and provincial funding to tackle the addiction crisis.

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen and Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins sent out a joint message on Tuesday backing Alberta’s Mid-Sized Cities Mayors Caucus, which recently pledged to send letters to other levels of government for more funding.

“Communities in the province of Alberta are struggling to find solutions to some big issues right now,” says Calkins. “The opioid crisis facing our nation is growing even more rapidly in Central Alberta and our municipal governments need help.

Calkins was critical of the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying “failed economic policies and anti-pipeline rhetoric have hurt our communities and only exacerbated these issues.”

Dreeshen also took the Liberal government to task.

“Our communities are dealing with increased taxes, increased crime, legalization of cannabis and the carbon tax. There is only taxpayer and they are being taxed to death to pay for flawed government policies and out of control spending.

“In Red Deer we are dealing with serious addictions and homelessness issues.”

It’s time the federal government stepped up to “do the right thing,” he says.

Both MPs say they want to meet with the City of Red Deer to discuss the issues and how the MPs can best help.



