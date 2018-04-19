Protesters against pharmacy fee cuts rally at Red Deer City Hall. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Central Alberta pharmacists decry fee reductions for services

Government funding cuts to Alberta pharmacies will hurt health care, declared about 30 protesters who marched in downtown Red Deer on Thursday.

Hoisting placards that state: “Cuts to pharmacies leave a scar,” the protesters took turns speaking out against proposed changes by Alberta Health in City Hall Park.

These include fee reductions for services, a 10 per cent minimum hold-back on reimbursements, and alignment with a federal policy that reduces the amount that can be charge to patients for some drugs — no matter how much they previously cost pharmacies to purchase.

“We’ve never been greedy. We’ve always taken what was given. This is the first time we’re saying the changes will hurt the future of pharmacy,” said Dev Aggarwal, owner of three area pharmacies, including the West Park IDA.

While similar protests are being held throughout the province, the NDP government wanted to send out the message that Alberta pharmacists will still be among the best compensated in Canada.

Red Deer South MLA Barb Miller said the highly educated pharmacists “play an integral role in helping to keep our health care system sustainable.”

Miller agrees with Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman that the new funding framework, done in consultation with the Alberta Pharmacists’ Association, ensures that the Alberta practitioners retain the broadest scope of practise in the country.

Dispensing fees will drop to $12.15 from $12.30. A limit on the number of frequent dispensing fees will be introduced, similar to other provinces. (There’s a three per day, per patient, limit).

Without the new agreement — which includes reducing what pharmacists are paid to administer flu vaccines — funding for pharmacy compensation was forecast to rise by 12.3 per cent over the next two years.

Hoffman stated that the changes will reduce the increase to 4.3 per cent to accommodate population growth and an aging populace.

But Central Alberta pharmacists doubt the changes will accomplish what’s intended.

Jennifer Fookes, of the Mortar and Pesto Pharmacy in Red Deer believes the government needs to go back to the table and work out a better agreement. “We fear there will be unintended repercussions due to these cuts… longer wait times at pharmacies, less effective, efficient care.”

She believes more patient care may end up transferred onto doctors and nurses — at higher cost to taxpayers.

Yvette Crier, manager of the Roots and Berries Pharmacy in Maskwacis said pharmacists “go above and beyond for patients… these cutbacks are very discouraging.”


