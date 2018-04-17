Pharmacist Jennifer Fookes at Mortar and Pesto Pharmacy in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Central Alberta pharmacists to protest fee reductions, service cuts

They will march to Red Deer City Hall on Thursday, April 19

Central Alberta pharmacists will be rallying with supporters on Thursday to protest funding cuts they say jeopardize “fundamental patient care.”

Most Albertans will not realize huge savings from drug price cuts that have been orchestrated by the government, but could see a big difference in levels of front-line service at their pharmacies, said pharmacist Jennifer Fookes.

As the owner of the Mortar and Pesto Pharmacy in Red Deer, she’s organizing a march Thursday starting at 11 a.m. from Superstore to City Hall for speeches at 11:30 a.m. Pharmacists will be protesting proposed changes by Alberta Health, including fee reductions for their services.

Alberta pharmacists would only be paid for a limited number of patient consultations on such concerns as diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking cessation and weight loss.

“Say somebody comes in with three diabetes questions a month, but I only get paid for one of them,” said Fookes. “Should I spend time talking to you?” Yet how can pharmacists turn away regular customers who depend on their advice, she wonders.

As well as paying pharmacists less for certain services, including flu shots, the Alberta government is also proposing to hold back a minimum of 10 per cent of pharmacists’ reimbursement claims every quarter until the provincial budget for pharmacy services is balanced.

Those aren’t the only concerns. Fookes said since April 1, the value of her medicinal inventory has been drastically devalued by a federal government plan that forces pharmacists to sell drugs for an artificially low price to customers, regardless of what the pharmacists had to pay to purchase these drugs.

The Alberta government is a “co-lead” on a pan-Canadian process to create health-care efficiencies and had been working with the Canadian Association of Chain Drug Stores to find “patient-friendly” cost savings. The NDP government plans to save $150 million through these measures, and has stated some Albertans may save $100 a year on medication costs.

But pharmacies say this federal “interference” in the free market, could lead to a drug shortage as the few companies that have agreed to sell medications for a lower cost can only produce so much. Fookes is concerned the Alberta NDP is adopting the same strategy for government sponsored drug plans, compounding the problem.

Many pharmacists question whether they can afford to hire pharmacy technicians, given the reduced compensation.

Fookes hopes Central Albertans will join the rally, or write their MLAs to complain.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Pharmacist Jennifer Fookes at Mortar and Pesto Pharmacy in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Previous story
Drug dealer gets six-year sentence
Next story
Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

Just Posted

WATCH: Demand continues to rise for Red Deer food bank

A food drive across the southern part of Red Deer comes at… Continue reading

Man charged for Innisfail armed robbery, police looking for two more suspects

A Central Alberta man was charged for an armed robbery at an… Continue reading

Central Middle School students created a customized table for Ellen DeGeneres

Sawing For Schools Club next aims to grow produce in the classroom

Central Alberta pharmacists to protest fee reductions, service cuts

They will march to Red Deer City Hall on Thursday, April 19

Drug dealer gets six-year sentence

Red Deer man was involved in a sophisticated dial-a-dope operation

Watch: Starbucks to close more than 8,000 stores for racial-bias education on May 29

PHILADELPHIA - Starbucks will close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for an… Continue reading

Canadian singer Jann Arden quoted in new James Comey book

TORONTO — Canadian singer Jann Arden has always had a realistic outlook… Continue reading

Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall,… Continue reading

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Trudeau addresses France’s National Assembly, touts progressive common ground

PARIS — With trademark rhetorical flourish, Justin Trudeau delivered a message of… Continue reading

Blood stain analyst testifies about the gruesome scene at Johnston’s home

HALIFAX — A Halifax jury has heard from a blood stain pattern… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit to proceed after mediation cancelled

OTTAWA — A Montreal man’s lawsuit over his detention and alleged torture… Continue reading

Two Americans charged after undeclared guns brought across the Canadian border

Travellers stopped at Alberta’s Coutts border crossing

Canadian doc ‘The Reckoning,’ about Weinstein and other cases, set for Hot Docs

TORONTO — Just six months after the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month