Central Alberta Pride Week is Aug. 12-18

Red Deer deputy mayor Ken Johnston and Central Alberta Pride Week event coordinator Joel Graham lead people across the rainbow crosswalk after its unveiling last year. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Get ready to show your rainbow pride, Central Alberta.

The Central Alberta Pride Society (CAPS) will celebrate diversity and a sense of pride in the community with its annual Pride Week from

Aug. 12-18 in the region.

Serge Gingras, CAPS board chair said the week is a time to get together as a community to celebrate and honour who we are as persons, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

“It is also a remembrance of LGBTQ+ history; an acknowledgement of past and current struggles here at home, in our community, and in other parts of the world,” he said.

Pride Week festivities begin Sunday, Aug. 12 with the Fruit Float, Red Deer’s signature floating pride parade, which will travel along the Red Deer River and end at Bower Ponds for Pride in the Park.

Other events include Queer Fairy Tales at Carnival Cinemas Aug. 14, a Rainbow Block Party at the West Park Community Centre Aug. 15 and a Drag Show and Dance Aug. 18 at the Sheraton Hotel.

For more information visit www.centralalbertapride.ca or www.facebook.com/RedDeerPrideDays.



