Central Alberta RCMP focus on rural crime in the region

Central Alberta RCMP officers are working together towards a crime reduction plan for the region.

Detachment Commanders throughout Central Alberta met last week to discuss rural crime and other important matters relating to improving service delivery in Central Alberta.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP staff sgt., Mark Groves, is temporarily assigned as the new Central Alberta district advisory non-commissioned officer. He will now oversee and assist the Detachment Commanders responsible for Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

One of the primary assignments is to work towards implementing a crime reduction plan for the District outside of Red Deer focusing on the rural areas.

Rural crime statistics have drastically risen in some areas and have been reduced in other areas. By implementing best practices and strategies that have proven successful in other detachment areas on a broader scope, rural crime statistics will be reduced.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP has been successful in reducing rural crime complaints in Clearwater County, including the Leslieville and Caroline areas. This has included a reduction in theft complaints from rural residences and oil field industry, when comparing last year’s statistics.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP has been collaboratively working with community members and groups such as the Clearwater District Rural Crime Watch Association to effectively reduce possession of stolen property and vehicle theft complaints this last year.

Sergeant Jay Penner, the Operations Non Commissioned Officer for Rocky Mountain House Detachment, will be the acting detachment commander during Staff Sergeant Groves’ absence.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Unidentified buyer found for Toronto house where future princess lived
Next story
Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Just Posted

Four men assault two residents in targeted home invasion in Red Deer

Suspect carried machete

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Suspects break through window to rob downtown bistro

Early morning smash and grab in Red Deer

Arrest made in Alberta Energy Regulator break-in

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

WATCH: Red Deer Royals nearing 50 years

The Red Deer Royals are a second family to Elise Bluett. The… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month