Central Alberta RCMP focus on rural crime in the region

Central Alberta RCMP officers are working together towards a crime reduction plan for the region.

Detachment Commanders throughout Central Alberta met last week to discuss rural crime and other important matters relating to improving service delivery in Central Alberta.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP staff sgt., Mark Groves, is temporarily assigned as the new Central Alberta district advisory non-commissioned officer. He will now oversee and assist the Detachment Commanders responsible for Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

One of the primary assignments is to work towards implementing a crime reduction plan for the District outside of Red Deer focusing on the rural areas.

Rural crime statistics have drastically risen in some areas and have been reduced in other areas. By implementing best practices and strategies that have proven successful in other detachment areas on a broader scope, rural crime statistics will be reduced.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP has been successful in reducing rural crime complaints in Clearwater County, including the Leslieville and Caroline areas. This has included a reduction in theft complaints from rural residences and oil field industry, when comparing last year’s statistics.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP has been collaboratively working with community members and groups such as the Clearwater District Rural Crime Watch Association to effectively reduce possession of stolen property and vehicle theft complaints this last year.

Sergeant Jay Penner, the Operations Non Commissioned Officer for Rocky Mountain House Detachment, will be the acting detachment commander during Staff Sergeant Groves’ absence.



