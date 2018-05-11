Central Alberta RCMP use forensics, public’s help to catch accused in armed robbery

Acting on a public tip, Mounties have arrested a man accused of an armed robbery of an Alix gas station and other charges for a string of crimes.

The 30-year-old Red Deer man was arrested by Innisfail RCMP at 7:40 p.m. Thursday evening, after police received a complaint of a suspicious male in Penhold. He is in custody, pending a judicial interim release hearing.

“This is a great example of the teamwork between the detachments and the specialized units such as the Forensic Identification Section” said Sgt. Bruce Holliday, Bashaw RCMP.

“We consistently share information and intelligence between various detachments because we’re very alert to the fact that criminals travel, and investigations can be connected. Traveling to a different jurisdiction doesn’t mean a criminal won’t be found.”

He is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of property obtained by crime for a Nov. 26, 2017 robber of an Alix gas station. Police said the vehicle was found abandoned in Stettler and forensics helped identify the suspect.

He is also accused of two separate incidents in Stettler on Nov. 27 and 29, 2017. On Nov. 27, police said they had two different calls of stolen vehicles and on the 29th it was a reported break and enter.

He is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and two counts of break and enter.



