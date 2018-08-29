Central Alberta Realtors Association shows off renovated office

Central Alberta Realtors Association Mike Snell officially opens the newly renovated offices at 4922 45th St. on Wednesday morning. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Central Alberta Realtors Association has given its digs a makeover.

Association executive director Larry Westergard said the offices 4922 45th St. across from Port ‘O Call Safeway have been used by the association since the 1980s and were due for an upgrade.

“What we wanted to do is bring the building up to a more modern feel for our members,” said Westergard on Monday shortly before the official ribbon cutting of the renovated office.

New seminar space means members won’t have to go to Edmonton and Calgary as often for courses. The lack of space meant renting hotel venues for local events.

“As much as we want to support our local businesses, by having the space within the building it allows us to bring the cost down to the member a little bit,” he said.

The realtors association principle job is overseeing the Multiple Listing Service, the online marketplace featuring thousands of listings throughout the year. Besides the member websites, the association ensures listings make it to the Canadian Real Estate Association site at www.realtor.ca

“We’re also very focused on making sure that we are increasing the professional standards and knowledge for our members,” said Westergard.

Besides education courses or seminars geared to boosting realtors’ product knowledge, the association provides information on negotiating and ethics.

The association also has a significant role in lobbying government and shining a spotlight on issues of concern for 650 Central Alberta agents and brokers.

“We’re always very concerned about changes the federal government has brought in with mortgages and stress tests that allow the buyers to qualify for mortgages.

“We really support (Canadian Real Estate Association) in the work they’re doing to advocate with the federal government to make sure those rules are fair, not only in areas like Toronto and Vancouver, but also in Central Alberta.

Stiffer mortgage tests were introduced at the beginning of the year, largely to cool red-hot markets in Toronto and Vancouver. However, the same rules apply in Alberta, where markets are only just recovering from several lean years.

“When you apply those same things in Central Alberta it really creates a lot of problems for the average buyer.”

Westergard said the real estate market this year has been “challenging.

“We’re still in a very recovering market. the one thing I’ve found with real estate, however, is that if it’s not a sellers market it’s a buyers market.

“So, there are always going to be opportunities.”



