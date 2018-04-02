Central Alberta resident collects grad dresses for students in need

Chantel Taylor, a Central Alberta resident, is donating her old red and white graduation dress to someone in need this spring. She has also received six other graduation dresses to give away to students graduating in Central Alberta. Photo supplied

With colourful dresses and a perfect hairdo, every girl deserves to feel like Cinderella on her high school graduation day.

That’s why Leslieville resident, Chantel Taylor, is collecting graduation dresses in Leslieville and Rocky Mountain House area to give it to students in need.

“It might give them a little boost of confidence and reward them for not giving up and doing their school work,” she said.

So far Taylor has six dresses to give away. One of the six dresses is her old $300 grad dress that she wore close to 13 years ago.

Another nine people in Central Alberta have committed their old graduation dresses so far.

The 31-year-old said she is “overwhelmed and heartfelt” by the response she has received.

She got the idea to collect and donate grad dresses after hearing about a similar project in Edmonton. She said she wanted to do something similar in rural Central Alberta.

Taylor said she hopes, the students who receive the donations know that there are people in the community who care about them and are rooting for them.

“They deserve to feel like a princess on their graduation day. It’s a day of celebration,” said Taylor.

She will continue to collect dresses until the end of this month.

Taylor said she has been in touch with high schools in Rocky Mountain House and Leslieville to help her determine who would be in need of a dress this graduation. So far she said she knows of at least one student in West Central High School who is in need.

Taylor said she has fond memories of her graduation day in her red and white dress. Her goal is to collect about 20 dresses so those students can make memories on their graduation days.

She also hopes the students will in turn donate the dresses to those in need once they are done with them.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

