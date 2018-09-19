Central Alberta school districts are graded on their no-smoking policies

ASH wants them to tighten restrictions on tobacco, vaping, as well as cannabis

Central Alberta schools that are including cannabis in their no-smoking policies should also tighten restrictions on tobacco and vaping, an anti-smoking advocate urges.

Les Hagen, executive-director of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) released the results of a Alberta-wide review his group did of school board no-smoking policies. Hagen admitted the release was timed to coincide with school districts revamping these policies to deal with next month’s legalization of cannabis.

In the ASH study, the districts were graded on how comprehensively their policies addressed: creating a smoke-free environment, organization, enforcement, education, cessation, and whether they prohibit youth possession.

The top overall mark of ‘A’ went to Wolf Creek public schools. Hagen said this school division has the most comprehensive policy in all areas, and should be used as a model by other districts.

Red Deer Public School received an overall mark of C, which puts it in the middle of the pack. Hagen said while the district was rated highly for creating a smoke-free environment and organization, it earned poorer marks for dealing with smoking cessation and possession.

Both Chinook’s Edge School Division and Clearview Public Schools, were given a ‘D’ as final marks. Although Hagen gave the districts some points for having no-smoking policies, he said they fell short in the areas of enforcement, tobacco education and cessation, and dealing with youth possession.

Red Deer Catholic District was not graded in the survey because the district failed to provide its no-smoking policy to ASH, despite repeated requests, said Hagen.

He hopes the results spur more school districts to revisit their policies on tobacco and vaping, which is becoming a huge problem among youth who are getting addicted to nicotine through electric cigarettes, said Hagen.

He’s particularly concerned about the Juul device for e-cigarettes. He said it can be easily hidden and plugged into a computer USB outlet. In the U.S., vaping has increased hugely since this device was introduced, and Hagen believes it will lead more nicotine-addicted youths to smoking.

He believes children should learn that all forms of smoking are bad for their health. Whether it’s tobacco, vaping, or cannabis — all should be strictly prohibited by school board, he added. “A healthy student is a better learner.”



