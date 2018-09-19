(Public domain image).

Central Alberta school districts are graded on their no-smoking policies

ASH wants them to tighten restrictions on tobacco, vaping, as well as cannabis

Central Alberta schools that are including cannabis in their no-smoking policies should also tighten restrictions on tobacco and vaping, an anti-smoking advocate urges.

Les Hagen, executive-director of Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) released the results of a Alberta-wide review his group did of school board no-smoking policies. Hagen admitted the release was timed to coincide with school districts revamping these policies to deal with next month’s legalization of cannabis.

In the ASH study, the districts were graded on how comprehensively their policies addressed: creating a smoke-free environment, organization, enforcement, education, cessation, and whether they prohibit youth possession.

The top overall mark of ‘A’ went to Wolf Creek public schools. Hagen said this school division has the most comprehensive policy in all areas, and should be used as a model by other districts.

Red Deer Public School received an overall mark of C, which puts it in the middle of the pack. Hagen said while the district was rated highly for creating a smoke-free environment and organization, it earned poorer marks for dealing with smoking cessation and possession.

Both Chinook’s Edge School Division and Clearview Public Schools, were given a ‘D’ as final marks. Although Hagen gave the districts some points for having no-smoking policies, he said they fell short in the areas of enforcement, tobacco education and cessation, and dealing with youth possession.

Red Deer Catholic District was not graded in the survey because the district failed to provide its no-smoking policy to ASH, despite repeated requests, said Hagen.

He hopes the results spur more school districts to revisit their policies on tobacco and vaping, which is becoming a huge problem among youth who are getting addicted to nicotine through electric cigarettes, said Hagen.

He’s particularly concerned about the Juul device for e-cigarettes. He said it can be easily hidden and plugged into a computer USB outlet. In the U.S., vaping has increased hugely since this device was introduced, and Hagen believes it will lead more nicotine-addicted youths to smoking.

He believes children should learn that all forms of smoking are bad for their health. Whether it’s tobacco, vaping, or cannabis — all should be strictly prohibited by school board, he added. “A healthy student is a better learner.”


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Free film shown in Red Deer Thursday to celebrate Recovery Day
Next story
Runningbird, Wanner disappearances remain among Red Deer’s unsolved cases

Just Posted

Guns seized from stolen vehicle in Ponoka

Two men in custody

Calder School takes shape in Red Deer

Sunnybrook Farm Museum’s latest addition

Central Alberta school districts are graded on their no-smoking policies

ASH wants them to tighten restrictions on tobacco, vaping, as well as cannabis

Free film shown in Red Deer Thursday to celebrate Recovery Day

A free film will be shown in Red Deer on Thursday about… Continue reading

Alberta Environment approvals taking too long: Red Deer County

Projects to fix a culvert can take two years to get the green light

Calder School takes shape in Red Deer

Sunnybrook Farm Museum’s latest addition

Hushing my buzz: Alberta finance minister says cannabis warehouse will be secret

EDMONTON — Alberta is starting to stockpile marijuana but isn’t saying where… Continue reading

Relatives mourn death of Calgary-area woman killed by pet dog protecting child

CALGARY — Relatives of a Calgary-area woman killed by her own pet… Continue reading

Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The death toll from Hurricane Florence climbed to at… Continue reading

Toronto election proceeding with 25 wards after court sides with province

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court has sided with the provincial government in… Continue reading

Scheer welcomes former Liberal MP Alleslev to Conservative caucus

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops… Continue reading

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled today that Canada wants more… Continue reading

Uber driver suing Bucs’ QB Winston over groping incident

PHOENIX — A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay… Continue reading

Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open… Continue reading

Most Read