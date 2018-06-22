Peter Barron, Clearview Public Schools superintendent, (left) shakes hands with Jayson Lovell, Wolf Creek Public Schools superintendent, as they formalize the school district partnership. (Contributed photo)

Central Alberta school divisions to support rural students through agreement

Wolf Creek to bring Enhanced Learning Model courses to Clearview schools

An agreement between Wolf Creek Public Schools and Clearview Public Schools will give rural high school students access to more learning opportunities next year.

The two divisions signed a deal to bring Wolf Creek’s Enhanced Learning Model (ELM) to Clearview schools at a meeting Wednesday.

Wolf Creek teachers developed a number of online courses for the ELM two summers ago.

“We wanted to find a way to provide more access to courses and to support our teachers in small rural schools,” said Jayson Lovell, Wolf Creek superintendent.

ELM courses, which use multiple technologies to enhance and support learning for Grade 10-12 students, have expanded into non-rural Wolf Creek schools in Lacombe and Ponoka.

Lovell said there have been significant increases in high school completion results since ELM courses were implemented.

These online courses will be brought to Clearview in September, but which courses and schools are still being determined.

“When two school divisions share the resources and strengths they have, opportunities can be provided where students ultimately benefit,” said Lovell.

Lovell said this could just be the first of many future projects between the two divisions.

“Once you start developing these kinds of formal partnerships, it starts opening up opportunities in other areas. We’re really excited about that,” he said.

Peter Barron, Clearview superintendent, said the two divisions have a history of working together. This new agreement is the natural next step, he added.

“Small rural schools face unique challenges, and Wolf Creek’s model offers significant potential advantages to address our needs.

“We want to be able to provide high quality courses to our kids, but …. when only eight or nine kids want a certain course it becomes expensive to offer those. This is one way to address that,” said Barron.

Barron said the ELM is going to help more than just students.

“This provides some additional resources for staff to help support them in their instruction,” he said. “Unlike Red Deer … we would have the science teacher teaching chemistry, biology and physics. Typically they’d be really good at one of those, pretty good at a second, but may not be too experienced with the third.”

Korey Von Kuster will begin working as learning services co-ordinator between the divisions in August to implement the ELM in Clearview schools.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Clearview Public Schools (CPS) and Wolf Creek Public Schools (WCPS) signed an agreement Wednesday; (left to right) CPS deputy superintendent Brenda MacDonald, CPS superintendent Peter Barron, CPS board chair Ken Checkel, WCPS superintendent Jayson Lovell, WCPS assistant superintendent Mark McWhinnie, WCPS director of learning Sean Lougheed, CPS-WCPS co-ordinator of learning Korey Von Kuster and WCPS board chair Lorrie Jess. providing flexible curriculum delivery using the Enhanced Learning Model supported by diploma preparation supports.

Previous story
Manslaughter charge stayed against Maskwacis man
Next story
Lacombe warns residents of phone scam

Just Posted

Central Alberta school divisions to support rural students through agreement

Wolf Creek to bring Enhanced Learning Model courses to Clearview schools

Manslaughter charge stayed against Maskwacis man

Man was accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother in 2015

Red Deer Mounties make numerous arrests over the past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Red Deer RCMP have made a number… Continue reading

Leslieville Elks’ new hall rising from the ashes

Leslieville Elks Lodge grateful for outpouring of support

More medical first responders needed when Red Deer hosts Canada Winter Games

St. John Ambulance needs volunteers to help spectators in crisis

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Charges dropped against Alberta property owner in rural shooting

OKOTOKS, Alta. — All charges have been dropped against a man accused… Continue reading

China blocks John Oliver on social media after scathing show

BEIJING — A popular Chinese social media site is censoring discussion of… Continue reading

Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they… Continue reading

So much TV, so little summer: Amy Adams, Kevin Hart, Dr. Pol

LOS ANGELES — The fall television season is months away but that’s… Continue reading

BlackBerry Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings beat estimates but stock falls

TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. shares sank almost 10 per cent to their… Continue reading

OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase

VIENNA — The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed on Friday to… Continue reading

Man sentenced for Edson triple murder

EDMONTON — An Alberta man who fatally shot three people has been… Continue reading

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver man who sold bottles of “Hot Dog Water”… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month