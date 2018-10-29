VIDEO: Central Alberta shoppers say Halloween is bigger today than years ago

Dressing in colourful costumes and knocking on doors for candy is a tradition that Central Alberta children still cherish today.

Some parents were shopping for costumes Monday afternoon in Red Deer.

Marysa Racher, a Penhold mom, said her children get candy throughout the school year. But her 11-year-old daughter and six-year-old son get excited about trick-or-treating nevertheless.

They “just don’t touch it a whole lot,” the mom said, adding that some of the candy gets distributed among family and friends.

“They have most of the fun just collecting it, it still excites them. They still get that joy and the rush of getting all the candy.”

The traditions don’t just apply to children, but adults too.

Racher said she believes decorating houses is something adults are more into today, than they were years ago, given the wide selection.

“They are more into it than ever – there’s more selection – there’s huge blow ups which only used to exist at Christmastime and they’re branching out into more diverse holidays.”

On Monday, the mom was looking for a Sailor Jupiter costume for her daughter Evelyn. She said she used to watch Sailor Jupiter as a child and passed the tradition on to her daughter, who then shared it with her friends.

“They all got super into it, so they each picked a different character to go as, from Sailor (Scouts) group.”

Niskah Earl, a Sylvan Lake resident, was in Red Deer on Monday shopping for her work costume. The mother and grandmother said this is the first year the family hasn’t decorated their house for Halloween.

“We bought an abundance of candy to hand out to the kids that come to the door,” said Earl, who works in Red Deer.

She said this would probably be the last year her 12-year-old son Ty goes out trick-or-treating.

The tradition is big in her Sylvan Lake neighbourhood. She said about 100 to 200 children come to the door depending on the year.

She agrees children today have more access to candy than she did while growing up. But the excitement is still the same.

“It’s the one time you go to a stranger’s door and ask for candy,” she said with a chuckle.

Earl said she’s a careful when it comes to cavities, so all the Halloween candy lasts for a couple of months in her house.

Cheryl Schmitt, a Rocky Mountain House resident, who was also in Red Deer on Monday, said her grandchildren in Calgary and other places have been planning for Halloween for months.

“About what they’re going to wear for dress-up,” she said.

Her grandchildren are planning to dress up as a witch, ghost, cheerleader or princess, and a caterpillar.

“It’s a really big day. In fact, I think it’s bigger than it ever used to be.

“People decorate more, people get more elaborate costumes and buy more,” said the mother and grandmother.



