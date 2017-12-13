File photo by ADVOCATE staff McKenna Causey of Blackfalds is making progress towards her goal of raising money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Central Alberta teen working hard to turn $150 gift into new equipment for Red Deer Regional Hospital

A little more than five months after she first made a plea to area business and people to donate money to buy equipment for the hospital, McKenna Causey is making some headway.

The 18-year-old Red Deer College student was given $150 from the Royal Bank of Canada through its Make 150 Count campaign. The bank wanted to give the money to young people making a positive impact in their communities.

So far she has raised more than $7,000.

“I’m really thankful for quite a few people who went out of their way to help me and to get other people to help donate,” said Causey, of Blackfalds.

Causey wants to turn the money into a much larger donation, by challenging business or people to match the donation RBC made.

She wants the money to go towards purchasing phototherapy equipment for the Red Deer Regional Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. At the beginning she set out with a goal to raise more than $22,000, which would be enough to donate two sets of the equipment to the hospital.

Causey has made pitches to the Red Deer Doula Society and the Red Deer Rotary Club to raise the money.

“It means so much to me,” said Causey. “A lot of people helped out at first, and I’m so thankful for it.”

Though she hasn’t quite reached her goal, she hasn’t given up hope she can make a difference.

At first Causey wanted to fundraise to buy incubators, but the hospital had recently received several incubators. After some discussions with hospital staff, phototherapy equipment was settled on. It helps get rid of jaundice in new babies.

To donate email make150countcampaign@gmail.com, or call Causey at 587-876-0429. For more information visit www.make150count.weebly.com or the Make 150 Count Campaign Facebook Page.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
National dog blood shortage impacts Red Deer animal hospital
Next story
Live play and creche display in Red Deer open to the public

Just Posted

Women raising alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Ban barbecue brushes: doctor

Brushes pose a health risk because wire bristles can get ingested

PHOTO: Collision at 32 Street and 47 Avenue

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Central Alberta teen working hard to turn $150 gift into new equipment for Red Deer Regional Hospital

A little more than five months after she first made a plea… Continue reading

Live play and creche display in Red Deer open to the public

Church hosting live nativity, creche display A mainstay of some Red Deerians’… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Royals nearing 50 years

The Red Deer Royals are a second family to Elise Bluett. The… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision near Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month