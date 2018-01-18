Central Alberta Theatre takes on a show about two cops, three crooks, eight doors and a comedy of errors

When an attempt to catch an embezzling mayor goes awry, it ends up as the Central Alberta Theatre’s dinner theatre performance.

The local theatre company is putting on Unnecessary Farce, an award winning stage comedy written by Paul Slade Smith.

CAT will put on the show over the next few weeks at the Black Knight Inn’s main stage, 2929 50th Ave. It runs from Friday until Feb. 10.

The show is set in a motel where a shady mayor is supposed to meet his accountant. In the adjacent room, two undercover police officers are supposed to catch the meeting on video tape.

But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s watching the video, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hitman and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.

Tickets cost $63 for Sunday shows, $67.50 for Thursday shows and $69.50 for Friday or Saturday shows. Season ticket holders save $5 per ticket.

To purchase tickets visit the Black Knight Inn Ticket Centre website at tickets.blackknightinn.ca, call 403-755-6626 or visit the box office at in the Black Knight Inn’s lobby.



