Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada warns thunderstorm could bring damaging hail and high winds

  • Jul. 30, 2018 1:30 p.m.
  • News

First a heat warning. Now a severe thunderstorm watch.

Welcome to summer in Central Alberta.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning earlier this morning and a severe thunderstorm watch was issued a few hours later for roughly the same area.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” says Environment Canada.

Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in Central Alberta and move south throughout the day. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, producing large hail and strong winds, says the watch.

Any severe thunderstorms that develop may persist until the late evening hours before weakening.

Environment Canada says that lightning kills more Canadians than any other natural disaster such as floods or wildfires.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

People are urged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

The severe thunderstorm watch covers the following areas:

•Camrose County near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

•City of Red Deer

•County of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Provincial Park

•County of Stettler near Big Valley, Botha, Gadsby, Byemoor, Endiang, Donalda, Nevis and Rochon Sands

•Flagstaff County near Forestburg and Galahad

•Lacombe County near Clive, Alix, Mirror, Eckville, Lacombe, Blackfalds and Bentley

•Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis

•Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana, Delburne, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Pine Lake, Spruce View, Red Lodge Provincial Park, Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House.


