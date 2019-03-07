Cilantro and Chive co-owner Rieley Kay and restaurant general manager Jason Burns hold up their Restaurant of the Year award. Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff

Central Alberta well-represented at Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive won Restaurant of the Year for second straight year

Central Alberta proved it was a hops hotbed at the Alberta Beer Awards.

Several businesses from the area came home with awards after Wednesday’s ceremony, presented by Alberta Small Brewers Association and Avenue magazine, in Edmonton.

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive was named the Restaurant of the Year for the second straight year.

“We didn’t expect to win,” said Rieley Kay, who co-owns Cilantro and Chive with his wife Kim. “It’s pretty humbling to be reviewed by your peers and awarded by people we look up to.”

Several central Alberta breweries were recognized during the awards as well.

“We’ve known for a long time that central Alberta is pumping out some awesome beers. Now it’s official,” said Kay.

Jason Burns, restaurant general manager, said the craft beer industry has been “very supportive” of Cilantro and Chive.

“We love supporting local and community. That’s the reason Riley and Kim started Cilantro and Chive,” he said. “The craft beer scene is just a part of that. We get a lot of our menu from local farms … so craft beer is just a natural evolution for us.”

Burns said they aren’t too focused on trying to win the award again next year.

“We’re just going to keep growing, evolving and trying to get better. There are so many great bars and restaurants out there in Alberta. Just to be mentioned along those guys is huge,” he said.

Blindman Brewing in Lacombe was named the Community Builder of the Year among Alberta breweries. The award was given to the brewery that contributed most to the development of the industry in 2018, while exhibiting collaboration, generosity and enthusiasm.

In addition to winning the Community Builder of the Year award, Blindman Brewing won a silver medal in the Belgian Ales category and a bronze in the All Alberta Malt Beer.

Red Deer County’s Red Shed Malting was named the Community Builder of the Year winner among Alberta partners.

Red Deer’s Sawback Brewery Co. won a gold medal in the New Brewery of the Year category, a gold in Best Patio Beers and a silver in Other Strong Hoppy Beer.

The Troubled Monk, located in Red Deer, won a silver in Trendy Beer of the Year and a bronze in the Wheat Beer category.

Sylvan Lake’s Snake Lake Brewing Brewing Company won a gold in New Brewery of the Year, another gold for Other Strong Hoppy Beer and a silver for IPA.

Seventy-six breweries from across the province entered the second annual Alberta Beer Awards.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Cilantro and Chive was named the Restaurant of the Year at the 2019 Alberta Beer Awards Wednesday. Contributed photo

Previous story
Red Deer baby has rare kidney disease
Next story
Seismic experts investigating Monday’s earthquake

Just Posted

Central Alberta well recognized at Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive won Restaurant of the Year for second straight year

Seismic experts investigating Monday’s earthquake

Unclear if nearby fracking caused earthquake

Red Deer Tory MP Earl Dreeshen is “saddened” by Trudeau’s stance on SNC-Lavalin affair

MP believes his Conservative Party stands to gain from the scandal

Greater access to midwives expected by 2020 in Red Deer

Alberta Health Services and the Alberta Association of Midwives reach new agreement

Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney is threatening to sue a… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Seniors: Spot and stop frauds and scams

Last year several Canadians, including myself, received threatening calls from people claiming… Continue reading

Six new charges face man arrested in double stabbing outside Delta, B.C., school

DELTA, B.C. — Police in the suburban Vancouver city of Delta say… Continue reading

Stolen autos sold to unsuspecting buyers in three western provinces: police

Calgary police have charged three people and are looking for a fourth… Continue reading

PM will try to douse SNC-Lavalin fire by admitting mistakes but nothing illegal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to put the SNC-Lavalin… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The prime minister is to deliver an apology today… Continue reading

Manitoba opposition parties say budget could lead to snap election

WINNIPEG — It’s budget day in Manitoba, and many political observers are… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Most Read