Central Alberta woman’s squirming worm video goes viral

A short video of a squirming worm in Sylvan Lake has gone viral, with more than 171,000 views.

The video, posted to Facebook on July 4 by Breanna Knight-Davies, was taken on the shore of Sylvan Lake. It depicts a worm wriggling and squirming away.

The video is only 12 seconds long and no one is heard talking about what they are seeing.

In a subsequent post to the original, Knight-Davies said they looked up what it was and believe it is a horsehair worm also known as a nematomorpha.

They are typically five to 10 cms in lenght, but can be as long as two metres. The are typically found in damp areas such as watering troughs, swimming pools, streams, puddles and cisterns.


