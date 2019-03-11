Sharla Brown (left) and Alison MacLeod were recognized for their efforts by Soroptimist International, central Alberta chapter. (Contributed photo).

Central Alberta women recognized by Soroptimist International

Women volunteers, single mothers gaining an education, were recognized

Central Alberta women who are working at self improvement while raising children on their own were recognized at the Live Your Dream Awards, presented by the Soroptimist International local chapter.

Alison MacLeod, a mental health advocate and single mom of a four-year-old son who is studying psychiatric nursing at MacEwan University is the winner of a $2,500 Live Your Dream Award.

Darla Preston, from Rocky Mountain House, is a single mom studying at Red Deer College to become an Educational Assistant while holding board positions is the winner of a $1,000 Live Your Dream Award.

The Violet Richardson Award, for a 14-17 female who volunteers, went to Naira Bahrami, who founded a city wide arts camp, StarFlySavers, in 2016, to educate about mental health.

The Ruby Award For Women helping Women was given to Sharla Brown, founder of One Woman. This global enterprise helps women and girls reach their potential through education and entrepreneurship.

Recipients can use the award money to for education, books, childcare or transportation. Applicants are women financially head households, have dependents and who are enrolled or accepted in training programs or degree programs.

For more information about Soroptimist International of Central Alberta, please visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or call Sylvia Bouteiller at 403-348-9823.

 

