Photo from Pexels.com

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter embraces new program

“Open Doors” program led by YWCA helps women who have experienced trauma

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter (CAWES) has joined a national initiative to help women who have experienced trauma.

The “Open Doors” initiative is spearheaded by YWCA Canada, B.C. Society of Transition Housing, Women’s Shelters Canada and the Canadian Women’s Foundation and CAWES joined in January.

The goal of the program is to encourage the adoption of “trauma informed” services and what are known as “low-barrier-to-entry” services in organizations dedicated to helping women who have experienced violence.

YWCA is leading the three-year project that provides support and training to women’s shelters and transition houses on trauma-informed responses to mental health and substance use concerns.

“Selected participants will be trained on the ways that trauma can cause physiological changes that may trigger substance use and mental health concerns,” says the YWCA on its website.

Participants take a three-day training session followed by conference calls, webinars and other resources to help spread the message.

CAWES says it has always tried to “deliver services that were client-centered and evidence-based. says the shelter in a Friday news release announcing its involvement in Open Doors.

“However, as we learned about the need to address trauma we have had to re-examine every aspect of our services to ensure we are not inadvertently re-traumatizing clients in an attempt to help, says the shelter in a Friday news release announcing its involvement in Open Doors. A CAWES spokesperson was not available for further comment.

“We have also had to recognize that limiting our services to only women who experience domestic violence was not fair or justifiable: women can experience violence in many settings.”

Shelter staff are working with women in a way that “minimizes re-traumatization,” says CAWES.

“We are opening our doors to women who, in the past, we turned away or referred to other services. We are learning about, implementing, and encouraging our residents and outreach clients to consider harm-reduction strategies.”

CAWES is collecting data on client outcomes, referrals, safety and staff satisfaction as part of the Open Doors initiative. Regular updates on progress will be provided over the next year and a report will be shared with the community once findings are complete.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business
Next story
Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Just Posted

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Red Deer County wants wetland replacement rules changed

Province urged to provide more options for replacing wetlands lost to construction

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter embraces new program

“Open Doors” program led by YWCA helps women who have experienced trauma

Many Red Deerians affected by smoky air, suggests poll

Nearly three quarters of poll respondents said they were affected by smoke

Still Loving You singer Meghan Patrick to entertain at Red Deer

Canadian country singer Meghan Patrick will entertain rodeo crowds this fall in… Continue reading

WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business

Stettler RCMP have released video footage of a break and enter in… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian decision within weeks on steel safeguards, says Bains

HAMILTON — The federal government plans to make a decision on safeguards… Continue reading

`M-i-l-k’ blocking NAFTA, says Trump adviser as Freeland, Lighthizer talk

WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian… Continue reading

Trans Mountain response not just about one pipeline, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The future of resource development across Canada depends on the… Continue reading

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible a ‘model patient:’ hearing

CALGARY — A review board has heard a Calgary man found not… Continue reading

Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada

HALIFAX — A year after the population of critically endangered North Atlantic… Continue reading

Cooler weather allows B.C. government to cancel state of emergency

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has cancelled the state of emergency… Continue reading

Governor, Hillary Clinton open new Hudson River bridge

NYACK, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially opened the second span of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month